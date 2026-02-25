How To Choose The Right CRM And Why Most Businesses Get It Wrong

Choosing a CRM should make your business more efficient, more predictable, and more profitable for most companies, it does the opposite.

Across the world, businesses spend thousands on CRMs like HubSpot, Salesforce, Zoho, and Pipedrive, only to see sales teams stop using them, marketing run in spreadsheets, and leadership lose trust in the data.

The problem is not the software problem is how the CRM was chosen.

This is why CRM consulting has become one of the most valuable services in modern B2B growth.

The Real Cost of Choosing the Wrong CRM

A CRM is not just a database. It is the operating system of your revenue team.

When the wrong CRM is chosen, businesses experience:



Low sales adoption

Poor data quality

Disconnected marketing and sales

Inaccurate forecasting Slower growth

We regularly see companies switching CRMs after 12–18 months not because the platform was bad, but because it was never aligned to how the business actually sells.

Why Software Demos Lead to Bad Decisions

Most companies choose a CRM after:



A sales demo

A few feature comparisons A pricing discussion

But none of that answers the real questions:



How does your sales team qualify leads?

How long is your buying cycle?

How do marketing and sales share ownership of revenue? What data does leadership need to make decisions?

Without answering these first, the CRM choice is just guesswork.

That is where a CRM consultant becomes critical.

What a CRM Consultant Actually Does

A true CRM consultant does not start with software.

They start with:



Your revenue process

Your team structure Your growth goals

At MarkeStac, our CRM consulting process looks like this:

Map how leads enter your business

Analyse how deals are closed

Identify where data is lost or duplicated

Design a revenue workflow

Only then recommend the right CRM

Sometimes the answer is HubSpot it is Salesforce, Zoho, or Pipedrive.

The goal is not to sell software, it is to build a revenue system that works.

Why HubSpot Is Often the Right Fit for B2B Companies

For many B2B companies, HubSpot is the best choice because it combines:



CRM

Marketing automation

Sales pipelines

Reporting Customer success

But HubSpot only works when it is implemented correctly.

We frequently see HubSpot accounts where:



Lifecycle stages are wrong

Leads are not routed

Automations conflict Reports are meaningless

That is why CRM consulting and HubSpot implementation must go together.

A Real-World Example

A London-based SaaS company came to us after struggling with a CRM that no one trusted.

Their issues:



Sales reps did not update deals

Marketing leads were ignored Leadership had no visibility into the pipeline

We re-designed their CRM around their real sales process, migrated them to HubSpot, and built automation for lead routing and follow-ups.

Within six months:



Lead-to-opportunity conversion increased by 32%

Sales cycle reduced by 25% Forecasting became reliable for the first time

That is what happens when CRM decisions are driven by strategy, not software sales.

CRM Consulting + Marketing Automation = Scalable Growth

The best CRM does not just store data, it powers automation.

When CRM consulting and marketing automation work together, businesses gain:



Faster lead response

Better sales prioritisation

Cleaner data Predictable revenue

This is how high-growth B2B companies scale without chaos.

Final Thoughts

If your CRM feels complicated, under-used, or unreliable, the issue is not your team, it is the system.

Before switching platforms or buying new tools, start with CRM consulting with MarkeStac clarity on how your business actually sells, then build the technology around it.

That is how modern revenue teams win.