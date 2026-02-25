Openclaw Direct Launches Its Fully Managed Hosting Platform For AI Agents With Zero Infrastructure Overhead

MENAFN - GetNews) Founders, operators, and non-technical teams can now deploy dedicated AI assistants in minutes - no servers, no code, no DevOps.







OpenClaw today announced the launch of its fully managed hosting platform for OpenClaw, an open-source AI agent framework that connects large language models with real-world tools and messaging platforms. The platform gives teams a private, dedicated AI assistant instance that is provisioned and ready to use in under five minutes - with no servers to configure, no code to write, and no ongoing maintenance required.

OpenClaw has emerged as a flexible AI automation tool that connects large language models with tools and messaging platforms. Traditionally, setting it up requires managing servers, complex configuration, and ongoing maintenance. OpenClaw removes this technical barrier by providing dedicated, private OpenClaw instances that are provisioned and ready to use in minutes.

Speaking to the media, Susan Miller from OpenClaw Direct said“OpenClaw Direct removes the barrier to entry for non-technical teams, and enables focus on outcomes - automating workflows, drafting responses, and running a persistent AI assistant directly inside tools such as Telegram.”

The platform currently offers no-code onboarding for Telegram and supports BYOK (Bring Your Own Key), and platform-managed API keys for a fully bundled experience, giving users control over API usage and costs. Upcoming releases include no-code WhatsApp onboarding and expanded access to models beyond Claude and OpenAI. This is a fully bundled, low-friction AI automation experience which allows users to extend their current workforce with AI.

By handling hosting, updates, monitoring, and infrastructure management, OpenClaw enables teams to focus on outcomes - automating workflows, drafting responses, answering questions, and running a persistent AI assistant directly inside tools such as Telegram, Slack, Discord, and WhatsApp.

“We built OpenClaw to empower founders, operators, and lean teams to stop worrying about technical server management and start automating immediately,” said the founder.“This platform shifts the focus from DevOps to outcomes-whether it's drafting responses, managing support, or running an AI assistant that gets things done.”

OpenClaw is available now at .

About OpenClaw

OpenClaw is a fully managed hosting service for OpenClaw. It provides dedicated AI assistant instances with no-code setup, messaging integrations, and simplified deployment for teams seeking AI automation without DevOps overhead.

OpenClaw is an open-source AI agent framework designed to connect large language models with real-world tools and communication platforms. It enables users to build persistent AI assistants capable of interacting across messaging apps, executing tasks, and supporting workflows through natural language.