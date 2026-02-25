Friday Dies Returns With Explosive Single I'd Rather Trust A Stranger From Their Forthcoming Album

MENAFN - GetNews) Their reemergence has also brought back the old school fans for witnessing a commitment to authenticity and delivering classic thrash.

Newsdesk - February 25, 2026 - 80s and 90s underground metal stars Friday Dies have returned and roared with their latest single,“I'd Rather Trust a Stranger.” It's a blistering track right off their highly anticipated forthcoming album, The Sky Is the Ocean, and is reminiscent of when they ruled the heavy metal scene. This rocking return has become the talk of the town and has generated a lot of buzz and excitement among its fans. The USP of the band rests in delivering a ferocious blend of the heavy-thrash destruction and a modern production balance that shows that the kings of metal are back to take their throne.

I'd Rather Trust a Stranger has been recorded with precision never seen before and yet delves in unvarnished intensity. It also features the strong and commanding vocals of Shay Hazlewood. Her dynamic performance brings a fresh grit and will resonate with the fans like it has never before. Everybody got together and produced a spectacular track, one that echoes Friday Dies' underground metal roots pushing a forward momentum and showing that the band is back with the raw energy with a sound as uncompromising as any other contemporary, and still doing it better.

Friday Dies emerged from the Midwest underground metal scene in the late 1980s, just when the New Wave Of British Heavy Metal had made a huge mark on the metal scene. It succeeded in gaining a cult status through relentless live shows after live shows. After their 1990s cult album Return of the Witch, the band went dark for decades before walking back to the stage like a warrior king and reestablishing its legacy and lineage. Their reemergence has also brought back the old school fans for witnessing a commitment to authenticity and delivering classic thrash, all the while refusing to genuflect to fleeting and cheesy trends. Top it with the fact that Friday Dies espouses and embraces modern sonic clarity in tandem with their songwriting depth.

“I'd Rather Trust a Stranger” is not only a powerful evidence but also stands as a testament that is rooted in the relentless yet meaningful riffing coupled with an insatiable drive that propelled them to stardom. Yet it has embraced the bold and contemporary metal stars who elevate to a new level every thunderous drum hit and brutal guitar. Hazlewood's vocals adda a dimension rarely seen by metal fans, creating an edge-of-the-seat interplay between traditional heavy metal style and the substance of fresh energy.

With the release of their forthcoming album The Sky Is the Ocean, Friday Dies is offering a full-length thrash experience bringing back the 80s flavor that honors their past, that same era that defined the scene, while adding newer and modern feathers to their musical cap. The album was recorded at TRAX 52, with dedicated collaborators and a renewed lineup led by Mark Friday - the one who started it all. Friday Dies is going to continue its global tour and engage with fans, setting the stage on fire with raw power of classic heavy-thrash metal once more.

About Friday Dies:

Friday Dies is a cult underground metal band and veteran metal force known for their intense live performances and raw sound. After years of silence, they've returned with new music that fuses classic thrash energy with modern metal production, spearheaded by their upcoming track I'd Rather Trust a Stranger.