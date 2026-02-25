LADWP Is Paying Los Angeles Homeowners $3,000 To $5,500 To Replace Their Gas HVAC In 2026 Only While Funds Last
Case Study 1
Case Study 2
Case Study 3
Full Installation Price
$12,320
$12,920
$14,780
Paid During Installation with Check Payment Discount
$11,827
$12,403
$14,189
(5 Ton Unit Replacement)
LADWP Rebate (Active)
$3,600
$3,600
$5,500
Total Rebates Received†
$4,000
$9,100
$5,500
Net Cost After All Rebates
$7,827
$3,303
$8,689
* Case Study 3 had an HPP instant rebate of $2,668 applied upfront, reducing the amount paid at time of service.
† Total rebates reflect all programs active at the time of each installation. Additional programs beyond LADWP are currently paused. LA Heating and Air monitors all available programs and will apply every eligible rebate at the time of your installation. LADWP rebate is not applied as a discount at the time of installation, instead it is mailed as a check 3-4 weeks after permit finalization.
What LADWP Alone Delivers Today
The LADWP rebate, currently the only active program, pays qualifying Los Angeles homeowners a minimum of $3,000 and up to $6,250 toward a full heat pump replacement. That is money sent as a check after final inspection, requiring no upfront deduction and no income qualification. This program is available if you are an LADWP customer, this can include customers in downtown Los Angeles, Northridge, Van Nuys, or Hollywood, just to name a few.
As natural gas rates continue to fluctuate in California, many homeowners are using this rebate as an opportunity to transition to an electric system that will help stabilize long-term operating costs for their HVAC system.
As additional programs resume, LA Heating and Air will stack every available rebate on behalf of each customer, at no additional charge.
No Deadline - Which Is Exactly the Problem
Most incentive programs come with a calendar deadline. This one does not. The LADWP heat pump rebate runs until the funding is depleted, and when it runs out, LADWP notifies contractors via email and the program closes immediately. There is no wind-down period, no grace window, and no warning in advance.
Los Angeles homeowners who have been considering a heat pump upgrade should not treat this as a "when I get around to it" decision. A free estimate from LA Heating and Air costs nothing and is not a commitment on your end, but it captures your place in line while the rebate remains funded.
Call LA Heating and Air Today - Free Estimate + Full Rebate Review, No Obligation
Every estimate includes a complete rebate breakdown - we tell you exactly how much you qualify for before any work begins.
Call (818) 660-1062 or visit us online:
About LA Heating and Air
LA Heating and Air (formerly LA Construction Heating and Air) is a full-service residential and commercial HVAC contractor serving Los Angeles County and surrounding communities, with deep roots in the San Fernando Valley, Woodland Hills, and Van Nuys. The company specializes in heat pump installations, complete rebate navigation, and permitted equipment replacements. With over 15 years of service, 500+ permitted installations completed, and approved contractor status with LADWP, LA Heating and Air holds California Contractor License #952950. The company monitors every available rebate program, including LADWP, state, and local incentives, and applies all eligible savings to every customer installation at no additional charge.
Rebate amounts and program availability are determined by LADWP and subject to change without notice.
Phone: (818) 660-1062 | Website:
Real Case Studies: /post/three-heat-pump-replacement-costs-with-rebates
MEDIA CONTACT
Matthew Stupak
Marketing Director, LA Heating and Air
Phone: (818) 660-1062
Website:
6430 Variel Avenue, Suite 102, Woodland Hills, CA 91367
Legal Disclaimer:
