LADWP Is Paying Los Angeles Homeowners $3,000 To $5,500 To Replace Their Gas HVAC In 2026 Only While Funds Last

(MENAFN- GetNews)





"LA Heating and Air (formerly known as LA Construction & Air) installing a ductless mini-split for a Los Angeles Homeowner."Right now, LADWP is writing checks to Los Angeles homeowners, a minimum of $3,000 and up to $6,250, simply for replacing an old gas HVAC system with a qualified all-electric heat pump. There is no income requirement, no application lottery, and no catch. The only condition: the program closes the moment its funding runs out. LA Heating and Air, and approved LADWP contractor with 500+ permitted installations in Los Angeles, is helping homeowners claim rebates before the program runs out. LOS ANGELES, CA - Right now, LADWP is writing checks to Los Angeles homeowners, a minimum of $3,000 and up to $6,250, simply for replacing an old gas HVAC system with a qualified all-electric heat pump. There are no income requirements or lottery-based selection. Eligibility is based strictly on equipment type and utility supplier. LA Heating and Air, a licensed and LADWP-approved HVAC contractor serving Los Angeles and surrounding communities for more than 15 years, is urging eligible homeowners to act now. The company offers a free in-home estimate that includes a full breakdown of every rebate a homeowner qualifies for and handles the entire rebate process from start to finish. We've already seen rebate programs pause without warning," said Matthew Stupak, Marketing Director of LA Heating and Air. "Homeowners that use the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power should verify their eligibility before funding gets cut." Who Qualifies and What the Rebate Covers Most homeowners don't realize that they qualify. The LADWP heat pump rebate is open to all LADWP electric utility customers who replace a gas-powered heating and cooling system with a qualifying all-electric heat pump. There are no income tiers and no household caps, eligibility is based entirely on the type of equipment being replaced and installed. Qualifying replacement types include:

Central heat pump systems - replacing a gas furnace and AC with a ducted all-electric heat pump Ductless mini-split heat pumps - qualifying all-electric mini-splits also eligible for the rebate

The replacement system must meet LADWP's SEER and HSPF2 efficiency requirements. Every quote provided by LA Heating and Air is engineered to meet those requirements, homeowners never need to worry about accidentally choosing equipment that disqualifies them. The rebate is not applied as a discount at the time of installation. It is issued as a check, sent directly to the homeowner after the final permit has been approved and inspected, typically within four to six weeks of permit finalization. Real Los Angeles Installations - What Homeowners Actually Paid The figures below come from three actual, permitted heat pump replacements completed by LA Heating and Air in Los Angeles. Customers have been anonymized. These installations were completed during a period when multiple rebate programs were active simultaneously; some of those programs are currently paused. The LADWP rebate reflected in these examples remains active today.

Case Study 1 Case Study 2 Case Study 3 Full Installation Price $12,320 $12,920 $14,780 Paid During Installation with Check Payment Discount $11,827 $12,403 $14,189 (5 Ton Unit Replacement) LADWP Rebate (Active) $3,600 $3,600 $5,500 Total Rebates Received† $4,000 $9,100 $5,500 Net Cost After All Rebates $7,827 $3,303 $8,689

* Case Study 3 had an HPP instant rebate of $2,668 applied upfront, reducing the amount paid at time of service.

† Total rebates reflect all programs active at the time of each installation. Additional programs beyond LADWP are currently paused. LA Heating and Air monitors all available programs and will apply every eligible rebate at the time of your installation. LADWP rebate is not applied as a discount at the time of installation, instead it is mailed as a check 3-4 weeks after permit finalization.

What LADWP Alone Delivers Today

The LADWP rebate, currently the only active program, pays qualifying Los Angeles homeowners a minimum of $3,000 and up to $6,250 toward a full heat pump replacement. That is money sent as a check after final inspection, requiring no upfront deduction and no income qualification. This program is available if you are an LADWP customer, this can include customers in downtown Los Angeles, Northridge, Van Nuys, or Hollywood, just to name a few.

As natural gas rates continue to fluctuate in California, many homeowners are using this rebate as an opportunity to transition to an electric system that will help stabilize long-term operating costs for their HVAC system.

As additional programs resume, LA Heating and Air will stack every available rebate on behalf of each customer, at no additional charge.

No Deadline - Which Is Exactly the Problem

Most incentive programs come with a calendar deadline. This one does not. The LADWP heat pump rebate runs until the funding is depleted, and when it runs out, LADWP notifies contractors via email and the program closes immediately. There is no wind-down period, no grace window, and no warning in advance.

Los Angeles homeowners who have been considering a heat pump upgrade should not treat this as a "when I get around to it" decision. A free estimate from LA Heating and Air costs nothing and is not a commitment on your end, but it captures your place in line while the rebate remains funded.

Call LA Heating and Air Today - Free Estimate + Full Rebate Review, No Obligation

Every estimate includes a complete rebate breakdown - we tell you exactly how much you qualify for before any work begins.

Call (818) 660-1062 or visit us online:

About LA Heating and Air

LA Heating and Air (formerly LA Construction Heating and Air) is a full-service residential and commercial HVAC contractor serving Los Angeles County and surrounding communities, with deep roots in the San Fernando Valley, Woodland Hills, and Van Nuys. The company specializes in heat pump installations, complete rebate navigation, and permitted equipment replacements. With over 15 years of service, 500+ permitted installations completed, and approved contractor status with LADWP, LA Heating and Air holds California Contractor License #952950. The company monitors every available rebate program, including LADWP, state, and local incentives, and applies all eligible savings to every customer installation at no additional charge.

Rebate amounts and program availability are determined by LADWP and subject to change without notice.

Phone: (818) 660-1062 | Website:

Real Case Studies: /post/three-heat-pump-replacement-costs-with-rebates

MEDIA CONTACT

Matthew Stupak

Marketing Director, LA Heating and Air

Phone: (818) 660-1062

Website:

6430 Variel Avenue, Suite 102, Woodland Hills, CA 91367