Queens Burn Injury Attorney Keetick L. Sanchez Explains Compensation Options For Burn Victims In New York

JACKSON HEIGHTS, NY - Burn injuries cause severe physical pain, permanent scarring, and overwhelming medical expenses that can exceed tens of thousands of dollars. Queens burn injury attorney Keetick L. Sanchez of K L Sanchez Law Office, P.C. ( ) guides burn victims through the legal process of recovering compensation for injuries caused by workplace accidents, defective products, and property owner negligence.

According to Queens burn injury attorney Keetick L. Sanchez, burns are classified by severity into four degrees based on tissue depth. First-degree burns affect only the outer skin layer and heal within days. Second-degree burns penetrate deeper, creating blisters and requiring weeks of healing with potential scarring. Third-degree burns destroy all skin layers, appear white or charred, and require skin grafts with months of recovery. Fourth-degree burns extend into muscle and bone, often requiring amputation.

Queens burn injury attorney Keetick L. Sanchez represents clients who suffered thermal burns from fires and hot liquids, chemical burns from caustic substances, electrical burns from faulty equipment, and radiation burns from occupational exposure. Common causes include workplace accidents at restaurants and construction sites, residential fires from landlord negligence, defective products, and vehicle accidents. "Burn injuries leave you with medical bills, visible scars affecting your confidence and job prospects, and lost wages while you recover," explains Sanchez.

The firm works with burn specialists and medical experts who understand the treatment burns require and the financial impact they cause. According to the American Burn Association, approximately 1,290 burn injury admissions annually involve extensive burns requiring surgery and prolonged ventilation, with an inpatient mortality rate of 17.8 percent. Treatment may include emergency care, hospitalization, debridement, skin grafts, reconstructive surgery, physical therapy, and years of follow-up care.

Attorney Sanchez emphasizes that burn victims should seek immediate medical attention at facilities equipped to handle severe burns. Queens residents can access care at NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst or New York-Presbyterian Queens, while severe burns require specialized burn centers. "Many burn injuries have delayed symptoms or complications that appear weeks later," notes Sanchez. "Seeking immediate care protects both your health and your legal rights."

Liability for burn injuries may rest with multiple parties. Property owners who ignore fire code violations, faulty wiring, or broken smoke detectors face premises liability claims. Employers must provide safe workplaces under OSHA regulations, though workers' compensation typically serves as the exclusive remedy against direct employers. Product manufacturers face strict liability when defective appliances, electronics, or equipment cause burns. Third-party contractors whose negligence causes burns remain fully liable even in workplace settings.

"To win a burn injury claim in New York, you must prove four elements," Sanchez adds. "The defendant owed you a duty of care, they breached that duty, their breach caused your burns, and you suffered damages." Evidence includes medical records documenting injuries and treatment, photographs of burns and accident scenes, witness statements, safety inspection reports showing violations, and expert testimony from burn specialists and fire investigators.

Burn injury victims can recover economic damages for all medical expenses including emergency care, skin grafts, reconstructive surgery, physical therapy, medications, and future treatment. Lost wages during recovery and reduced earning capacity if burns prevent returning to previous employment are compensable. Non-economic damages address physical pain, emotional distress from disfigurement, scarring affecting appearance and employment, and loss of enjoyment of life.

New York law requires burn injury victims to file lawsuits within three years from the date of injury. However, claims against government entities require filing a notice of claim within 90 days and a lawsuit within one year and 90 days. "Even though you have three years, acting quickly is critical," observes Sanchez. "Evidence disappears as property owners make repairs or dispose of defective products."

For those who suffered second-degree burns or worse in Queens due to someone else's negligence, contacting a burn injury attorney may help secure compensation for medical treatment and recovery.

About K L Sanchez Law Office, P.C.:

K L Sanchez Law Office, P.C. is a Jackson Heights-based personal injury law firm representing burn victims throughout Queens County and New York City. Led by attorney Keetick L. Sanchez, the firm handles cases involving workplace accidents, defective products, and premises liability. The office is located at 37-06 82nd St #304, Jackson Heights. For consultations, call (646) 701-7990.

