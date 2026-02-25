Manhattan LGBTQ Divorce Attorney Juan Luciano Discusses Non-Biological Parent Rights In Same Gender Divorce In New York

MANHATTAN, NY - Non-biological parents navigating a same gender divorce in New York may face complex legal questions about custody, visitation, and decision-making authority over their children. Manhattan LGBTQ divorce attorney Juan Luciano of Juan Luciano Divorce Lawyer ( ) is providing guidance on how non-biological parents can establish and protect their parental rights when a marriage ends.

According to Manhattan LGBTQ divorce attorney Juan Luciano, New York law recognizes several pathways through which a non-biological parent can establish full legal parentage. These include the marital presumption, second-parent adoption, and a judgment of parentage under the Child-Parent Security Act (CPSA). "The strength of a non-biological parent's rights often depends on the legal steps taken before a divorce begins," explains Luciano. "Having formal legal documentation in place is one of the most effective ways to protect the parent-child relationship."

Manhattan LGBTQ divorce attorney Juan Luciano notes that when both spouses are recognized as legal parents, the divorce process treats them identically under New York law. Custody is determined under the best interests of the child standard, and neither parent holds an advantage based on biological connection. Child support obligations follow the Child Support Standards Act (CSSA), codified in DRL § 240(1-b), regardless of whether a parent shares a genetic link with the child.

Attorney Luciano emphasizes that the 2016 New York Court of Appeals decision in Brooke S.B. v. Elizabeth A.C.C. was a turning point for non-biological parents who had not completed an adoption or obtained a parentage judgment. The ruling overturned 25 years of restrictive precedent established by Alison D. v. Virginia M. and held that a non-biological, non-adoptive partner may establish standing to seek custody or visitation by proving, through clear and convincing evidence, that both parties agreed before conception to raise the child together. "Brooke S.B. recognized what many families already knew - that a parent's role is defined by commitment and involvement, not biology alone," Luciano adds.

The CPSA, which took effect on February 15, 2021, created an additional statutory framework for establishing parentage when a child is conceived through assisted reproduction. Under Family Court Act § 581-202, intended parents may petition for a judgment of parentage in Family Court, Supreme Court, or Surrogate's Court. The verified petition must include statements confirming that an intended parent or the child has been a New York State resident for at least six months, along with documentation addressing consent and proof of donor donative intent. Unlike second-parent adoption, the CPSA process does not require a home study, fingerprinting, or background check, making it a faster and less costly alternative. The resulting judgment is binding and irrevocable, requires the intended parent to assume financial responsibility from the moment of birth, and ensures that both parents appear on the child's birth certificate.

Luciano points out that second-parent adoption remains widely regarded as the strongest form of legal parentage protection. An adoption decree is recognized across all 50 states and carries significant weight in international jurisdictions. "For families who may relocate or travel to states with less protective laws for LGBTQ families, an adoption order provides the broadest possible recognition," he observes. The adoption process in Manhattan typically involves filing a petition with the New York County Surrogate's Court or the Manhattan Family Court at 60 Lafayette Street.

When both parents hold established legal parentage, New York courts evaluate custody based on a range of factors centered on the child's well-being. These factors include each parent's ability to provide a stable home, the quality of each parent's relationship with the child, willingness to support the child's bond with the other parent, and the child's existing routines and community ties. "Courts look at the full picture of a child's daily life and relationships," notes Attorney Luciano. "A non-biological parent who has been the primary caretaker may have a very strong position in a custody proceeding."

For non-biological parents who have not yet taken steps to establish legal parentage, Luciano advises acting promptly. Depending on the circumstances of conception and the current marital status, options may include obtaining a judgment of parentage under the CPSA, completing a second-parent adoption, or pursuing standing through the Brooke S.B. framework. Those seeking to establish standing under Brooke S.B. may need to gather evidence such as fertility clinic records, joint financial documents, correspondence about parenting plans, and testimony from family and friends demonstrating the shared intent to raise the child together. Each pathway carries different requirements and timelines, making early consultation with an experienced family law attorney an important first step.

For those facing an LGBTQ divorce involving parental rights concerns, consulting a knowledgeable family law attorney may help protect the parent-child relationship and ensure that custody arrangements reflect the child's best interests.

