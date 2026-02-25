Sky Vacations Unveils SV Privé: The Next Generation Of Private Car Touring

New York City, NY - Building on decades of success as one of North America's most respected outbound luxury tour operators, Sky Vacations today announced the launch of SV Privé, a new collection of ultra-elevated private car journeys designed for travelers who expect more; more access, more intention, and more meaning in every mile.

With a presence that spans six continents, Sky Vacations has long been recognized as a trusted authority in luxury travel, working with tourism boards, destination management companies, and the world's most prestigious hospitality brands. The company's global reach and on-the-ground relationships allow Sky Vacations to deliver experiences that go far beyond the expected, unlocking rare access, seamless logistics, and authentic cultural connections. From emerging destinations to the world's most celebrated cities, Sky Vacations continues to set the benchmark for refined, experience-driven travel at the highest level.

At the helm, Richard Krieger's vision and leadership have been instrumental in shaping Sky Vacations into a powerhouse within the luxury travel sector. Known for anticipating market trends and redefining how luxury travelers explore the world, Krieger has guided the company's evolution while remaining deeply committed to craftsmanship, integrity, and innovation. The launch of SV Privé reflects this forward-thinking approach, honoring Sky Vacations' legacy while introducing a new standard of private, design-led touring for a global audience that values exclusivity, expertise, and meaningful travel above all else.

“For some time, our travel advisor partners, and most discerning clients have encouraged us to push our journeys even further,” said Richard Krieger, Director of Sky Vacations.“SV Privé is the realization of that vision. For more than 15 years, our expert designers have crafted some of the industry's most coveted itineraries. With SV Privé, we build on that legacy, introducing an elevated level of exclusivity, personalization, and access that defines the next generation of private car touring.”

Krieger added,“Central to every Sky Vacations experience are the long-standing global relationships we have cultivated with our partners. These trusted collaborations, developed over many years, open doors that remain closed to most and it is our travelers who ultimately benefit from this unparalleled access.”

The initial SV Privé collection focuses on Sky Vacations' most in demand destinations, including India, Greece, Japan, Brazil (Rio de Janeiro), Peru, the United Kingdom (London), and Italy (Umbria), with additional inspiring journeys to be introduced throughout the year including Portugal, Korea, Croatia, Denmark and others. Designed to complement Sky Vacations' existing portfolio, SV Privé offers advisors and travelers a clear, elevated choice for clients seeking the very highest level of curated travel.

To learn more about Sky Vacations' SV Prive, visit:

About Sky Vacations:

Sky Vacations is a premier luxury tour operator known for curated, culturally immersive travel across the globe. Sky Vacations is a proud Active Member of USTOA and members of ETOA, PATA, IGLTA, ATTA and many of the industry's leading organizations.

To learn more about Sky Vacations, visit