Insurance Accountants Streamlines Accounting Workflows With Applied Epic Integration

Insurance Accountants has added a new integration to its accounting software, further optimizing accounting workflows and enhancing service efficiency. With the Applied Epic integration, accountants can run repetitive financial operations more smoothly and improve accuracy, visibility, and consistency across agency processes. By ensuring more accurate data flows across the agency, this integration guarantees more efficient billing and commissions, as well as higher client satisfaction.

As agencies scale, payment processing and accounting tasks often become increasingly complex. Manual data entry, delayed reconciliations, and disconnected workflows can slow operations and create bottlenecks that affect income and commissions. Insurance Accountants developed its Applied Epic integration to address these challenges by embedding accounting support directly into the system agencies already use to manage their business.

“We built the Applied Epic integration to offer independent agents and brokers end-to-end services that make accounting smooth and hassle-free,” says Insurance Accountants founder Dan Garzella.“This integration leverages the expertise of everyone on our team and delivers targeted tools for bookkeeping, reconciliations, agency bill handling, and commission management. This reduces the need for duplicate entry and helps maintain consistent records across billing, carrier payments, and producer compensation.”

The integration prioritizes efficient payment workflows. Structured reconciliation processes streamline direct bill and agency bill transactions, supporting accurate commission calculations and timely payouts. Monthly commission statements provide clear breakdowns by producer and carrier, giving agencies greater transparency into earnings and performance. Automated bank reconciliation further reduces manual effort while helping maintain clean, current records.

Beyond streamlining payments, the Applied Epic integration improves operational continuity to support zero downtime. Insurance Accountants manages onboarding and configuration to align accounting workflows with existing agency processes. This allows teams to continue daily operations with minimal disruption. Ongoing support helps agencies adapt as volumes increase or business needs change, ensuring uninterrupted financial processes as operations expand.

The new Applied Epic integration is part of a bigger strategy to optimize accounting operations. By simplifying billing and commissions, reducing manual input, and improving data accuracy, Insurance Accountants has freed up time that accountants can dedicate to customer relationship management and growth initiatives.

About Insurance Accountants

Insurance Accountants is a Scottsdale, Arizona-based provider of insurance accounting services that support independent agencies nationwide. The company delivers accounting, bookkeeping, payroll, and financial management services to meet operational needs and support leading agency management systems. Insurance Accountants supports agencies with accurate records, streamlined workflows, and scalable processes built for long-term stability.