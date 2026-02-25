Advanced Automotive Celebrates Over 30 Years Of Trusted Auto Repair In Redding, CA

MENAFN - GetNews) Redding's Premier Independent Auto Shop Continues Legacy of Excellence with Advanced Technology and Professional Service

REDDING, CA - February 25, 2026 - Advanced Automotive, a cornerstone of the Shasta County automotive service community, proudly marks over 30 years of delivering exceptional auto repair services to Northern California residents. Originally established in July 1993 and reopened in May 2009 under current ownership, Advanced Automotive has consistently proven that independent shops can rival dealership expertise while providing a more personal, transparent, and customer-focused experience.

Located at 3110 Railroad Ave in Redding, Advanced Automotive has built its reputation on a foundation of quality craftsmanship, honest transparency, and relentless improvement. The shop serves professional vehicle owners, fleet managers, and families throughout Shasta County who demand excellence and reliability from their automotive service provider.







A Legacy Built on Quality and Trust

Advanced Automotive was originally opened in July 1993 by owner Cody Morelock's father. In 2009, Cody Morelock took over ownership of the business, forming a corporation and reopening under the same shop name on May 1, 2009.

The shop's mission is clear: to deliver more than repairs and create value, trust, and peace of mind for customers and employees. Advanced Automotive goes above and beyond expectations by providing seamless, personalized services such as vehicle pick-up and delivery, prioritized repairs, and tailored solutions to meet each customer's unique needs.

Cutting-Edge Technology Meets Professional Service

Advanced Automotive has invested in professional-grade diagnostic technology that matches or exceeds dealership capabilities. The facility houses specialized equipment, including:



Hunter HawkEye Elite alignment system for precision wheel alignments

OEM diagnostic scanners and software for all major manufacturers Professional-grade equipment from Hunter, Rotunda, Snap-on, Top Don, and OTC

The shop's ASE-certified technicians use professional-grade equipment and follow manufacturer repair standards. Advanced Automotive performs digital vehicle inspections (DVIs) that provide customers with photos and videos, ensuring complete transparency about recommended services.

Comprehensive Services for All Vehicle Types

Advanced Automotive specializes in servicing domestic vehicles (Ford, Chevrolet, GMC, Dodge, Ram), Asian imports (Toyota, Lexus, Honda, Subaru, Nissan), hybrid and electric vehicles, and diesel trucks (Cummins, Duramax, and Powerstroke engines).

Core services include diagnostics, brake repair, suspension repair, alignments, A/C repair, electrical repair, engine repair, transmission repair, fleet maintenance, preventative maintenance, key programming, and inspections.

Certifications and Recognition

Advanced Automotive's ASE-certified technicians bring professional expertise to every repair. The shop has earned AAA Top Shop status for multiple consecutive years and holds the Certified Auto Repair designation. Advanced Automotive stands behind its work with a 3-year/36,000-mile warranty on most repairs.

Why Choose Advanced Automotive Over a Dealership?

Advanced Automotive offers the same level of technical expertise expected from a dealership but with a more personal, transparent, and customer-focused experience. Key differentiators include:



Quality and Precision: ASE-certified technicians using professional-grade equipment

Honest Transparency: Clear communication, fair pricing, and visual updates throughout repairs

Convenience: Vehicle pick-up and delivery, priority scheduling, online payment, and text-to-pay options

Industry-Leading Warranty: 3-year/36,000-mile warranty on most repairs Community Commitment: Locally owned business invested in customers and community

Serving the Redding Community

Advanced Automotive serves customers primarily within a 30-mile radius of Redding, though the shop's reputation draws clients from up to 100 miles away. The shop offers modern conveniences, including shuttle service, waiting area, pick-up and drop-off, online payment, and financing through Affirm and Easy Pay.

The shop's core values emphasize quality craftsmanship, honest transparency, team strength, customer respect, and relentless improvement. Advanced Automotive has been "Slingin' Wrenches since 1993" and remains committed to building lasting relationships with the Redding community.

Schedule Your Expert Auto Repair Service in Redding Today!

Ready to experience the Advanced Automotive difference? Whether you need routine maintenance, complex diagnostics, or major repairs, our ASE-certified technicians are here to help. We make quality auto care convenient with vehicle pick-up and delivery, online scheduling, and flexible financing options.

Visit Advanced Automotive at 3110 Railroad Ave, Redding, CA 96001, or call 530-244-4423 to schedule your appointment. Our team is ready to serve you Monday through Thursday from 6:30 AM to 5:30 PM.

About Advanced Automotive

Advanced Automotive has served Redding, California since 1993, providing expert auto repair services for domestic, Asian, hybrid, electric, and diesel vehicles. Under current ownership since 2009, the shop combines advanced diagnostic technology with transparent communication. Advanced Automotive is an ASE-certified, AAA Top Sho recognized facility offering comprehensive automotive services backed by an industry-leading warranty.