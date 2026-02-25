Is Canopy Mortgage A Broker Or A Direct Lender?

MENAFN - GetNews)



Canopy Mortgage is a Direct Lender (Mortgage Banker).

Let's address the elephant in the room. A lot of Loan Officers look at our pricing model, our flat fees, and our autonomy, and they ask: "Wait, is Canopy Mortgage a broker shop?"

The answer is no. We are a direct lender. But more importantly, we are the hybrid solution the industry has been waiting for.

Why the Confusion? Canopy Bridges the Gap Between Broker and Retail

If you've spent time in the broker channel, you love the raw pricing and the options, but you likely hate losing control of the file once it hits a wholesaler's underwriting queue. You're tired of inconsistent turn times and feeling like just a number to a distant funding source.

On the flip side, if you're coming from traditional retail, you love the in-house control, but you're tired of bloated corporate margins eating tons of basis points of your commission to pay for middle management and outdated legacy software.

How Canopy Mortgage Operates as a Direct Lender

Because Canopy Mortgage is a Direct Lender (Mortgage Banker), we lend our own money. This gives our Loan Officers specific advantages that a broker simply cannot offer:



Internal Control: We manage the underwriting, the drawing of docs, and the funding. We don't ask a wholesaler for permission; we make the decision.

Proprietary Tech Stack: Unlike retail giants stuck on Encompass, we built our own technology from the ground up. This eliminates the "tech tax" that drives up your cost-to-produce. Wholesale-Style Pricing: We operate with a lean, flat-fee structure. This allows you to offer the competitive pricing of a broker while maintaining the speed of a banker.



Summary: The Best of Both Worlds

Canopy Mortgage isn't a broker; we are a tech-driven mortgage banker. We've simply removed the layers of inefficiency found in traditional retail to give you the pricing power you need to scale without burning out.

With that said, we believe in offering a wide variety of products. While we fund the vast majority of our products in-house as a direct lender, we also maintain strategic broker outlets for niche products or specialized scenarios that fall outside the standard box. (We'll dive deeper into how our brokered secondary options give you an unbeatable edge in a future post!)

For the everyday producer, this means you get the speed of a banker with the versatility of a broker-all on one proprietary platform.