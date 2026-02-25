403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
PM Salam: Lebanon On Recovery Path, Won't Be Part Of Regional War
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Feb 25 (KUNA) -- Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam affirmed on Wednesday that Lebanon will not be dragged into a new war amidst the military escalation in the region, as the country seeks to consolidate security and stability for recovery and progress.
Primer Salam added in a speech during an Iftar held at the government headquarters, that his government has laid the foundations for the reconstruction of the war-affected areas and is now focusing on confining weapons and restoring financial stability.
He renewed his government's dedication to rebuilding the southern governorates to return refugees to their homes and reinforce the state's role in construction and development.
Salam emphasized the government's commitment to helping the armed forces restore state sovereignty.
Regarding financial stability, he noted that the country "has become closer" to financial order compared to previous crisis phases. (end)
fz
Primer Salam added in a speech during an Iftar held at the government headquarters, that his government has laid the foundations for the reconstruction of the war-affected areas and is now focusing on confining weapons and restoring financial stability.
He renewed his government's dedication to rebuilding the southern governorates to return refugees to their homes and reinforce the state's role in construction and development.
Salam emphasized the government's commitment to helping the armed forces restore state sovereignty.
Regarding financial stability, he noted that the country "has become closer" to financial order compared to previous crisis phases. (end)
fz
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment