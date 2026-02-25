Cook County Jury Awards $23.5 Million Verdict In Birth Injury Case Against Mercy Hospital

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- On February 23, 2026, a Cook County jury returned a verdict in excess of $23.5 million in favor of Dylan Gong in a medical malpractice case arising from his birth at Mercy Hospital and Medical Center on June 3, 2017 Case No. 23L8790 (Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois). The jury deliberated for approximately five hours following a four-week trial.

The case was tried by Matthew Patterson and Ryan Timoney of Beam Legal Team, LLC.

According to evidence presented at trial, Dylan experienced birth asphyxia and hypoxic-ischemic brain injury during labor and delivery. Plaintiff's counsel argued that signs of fetal distress warranted earlier intervention and delivery by cesarean section. The defense disputed those claims and argued that Dylan's condition was not caused by the timing of delivery.

Dylan, now 8 years old, has been diagnosed with a complex neurological disability, including Mixed Expressive and Receptive Language Disorder, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Behavioral Disorder, and mild Cerebral Palsy. Evidence presented at trial showed that he has a Full-Scale IQ of 105 and strong nonverbal intelligence scores, but requires significant assistance with daily living activities and ongoing medical and educational support.

Testimony during trial addressed prenatal care, fetal monitoring, hospital staffing, and the timeline of clinical decision-making during labor. The parties presented differing medical opinions regarding standard of care and causation.

Trinity Health, the corporate parent of Mercy Hospital at the time of the birth, denied liability and contested causation throughout the litigation.

Lead trial lawyer, Matthew Patterson, stated:

"This case centered on important questions about hospital decision-making and physician credentialing. The evidence presented at trial showed that critical opportunities for earlier intervention were missed during Dylan's labor and delivery.

While nothing can undo Dylan's injury, the compensation awarded by the jury will provide resources to support his long-term care and future needs.

We are grateful to the jurors for their time and careful attention throughout this trial. We also thank Judge Scott McKenna and the Court staff for their professionalism and for ensuring a fair process for all parties.”

