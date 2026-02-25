Industry Leader Joins Msupply As Vice President Of Merchandising

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- mSupply, a leading North American distributor of appliance, HVAC and plumbing parts and equipment, announced today that Jeff Burwell has joined the company as its first Vice President of Merchandising.

His position is a newly created role designed to unify category strategy, channel execution and digital merchandising performance across the enterprise. Burwell is responsible for building mSupply's merchandising function, as well as recruiting and developing talent, while establishing a culture of accountability, collaboration and continuous improvement.

“Jeff has a proven track record of building high-performing teams, optimizing complex product assortments and delivering sustainable margin growth,” said Bryce Koch, Senior Vice President of Digital Innovation.“His expertise at the intersection of merchandising and digital commerce will accelerate our ability to deliver a unified, customer-first experience across all channels.”

Burwell brings more than a decade of experience leading merchandising, category strategy and ecommerce for largescale, complex organizations. His background spans B2B distribution, regulated product environments, private-label development and high-velocity e-commerce operations.

Most recently, he served as Vice President of Operations and Merchandising at Supply Chimp, where he directed cross-functional teams and owned vendor negotiations, pricing strategy, assortment planning and service-level performance.

In addition, Burwell previously held senior leadership roles at both Ferguson Enterprises and Build, where he led major digital merchandising initiatives, oversaw private-label programs, managed large teams and improved product taxonomy, pricing architecture and on-site customer experience across major e-commerce platforms.

“This is an incredible opportunity to build something from the ground up and shape how we bring products to market across every channel,” Burwell said.“mSupply is uniquely positioned to lead the industry, and I'm excited to help drive a merchandising strategy that delivers real value for our customers.”

About mSupply

mSupply is North America's leading distributor of OEM repair parts and equipment, serving professionals in the appliance, HVAC and plumbing industries. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, mSupply is a multi-billion-dollar enterprise offering an extensive product range, industry expertise and seamless service. With operations across the U.S. and Canada, mSupply delivers with speed, reliability and precision through its branches, distribution centers and extensive fleet of delivery vehicles. Learn more at msupply.