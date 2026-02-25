The American Institute Of Health Care Professionals Launches New Certification Program In Managed Health Care Consulting

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The American Institute of Health Care Professionals has announced the launch of its new certification program in Managed Health Care Consulting, designed to equip healthcare professionals with advanced skills in quality improvement, resource management, and cost-effective care delivery. The program addresses the growing demand for specialized consultants who can bridge the gap between healthcare quality and financial sustainability.The managed health care consulting certification program requires completion of four core continuing education managed health care courses covering essential topics including budgeting and finance for healthcare managers, insurance reimbursements and managed healthcare, principles of healthcare quality improvement and management, and population health and wellness foundations. Students have up to two years to complete the self-paced coursework with faculty mentoring available as needed.

"Certified managed health care consultants bring unparalleled expertise to health care organizations by navigating the complexities of regulatory compliance, optimizing operational efficiencies, and driving cost-effective strategies. Their insights empower organizations to deliver higher-quality care while adapting to the ever-evolving health care landscape," says Dominick L. Flarey, Ph.D, RN, ANP-BC, FACHE, President of The American Institute of Health Care Professionals, Inc.

Eligibility for the program extends to registered nurses, licensed social workers, counselors, psychologists, physicians, other licensed healthcare professionals, and healthcare executives with relevant experience in managed care or case management. Professionals holding a bachelor's degree or higher in psychology, human services, or related health fields with managed care experience are also eligible to apply. Qualified applicants include; physicians, registered nurses, licensed social workers, registered/licensed pharmacists, attorneys with a health care background, and others may qualify after a careful review of their qualifications including education and work experiences.

Upon successful completion of the program graduates earn the credential of Certified Managed Health Care Consultant and may use the initials "MHCC-C" after their name. The certification remains valid for four years and requires 50 contact hours of continuing education and 500 hours of practice for renewal.

Certified managed healthcare consultants serve critical roles in hospitals, healthcare organizations, managed care organizations, and private consulting firms. They provide expertise in contract negotiation, care model development, and strategic advisory services that ensure high-quality patient care within sustainable budget parameters. The certification positions professionals as recognized experts capable of navigating the complex intersection of cost management and quality care initiatives. As cost and quality mandates continue to grow in the health care industry, the demand for highly qualified managed health care consultants will also continue to rise.

Applicants must complete the full continuing education courses/curriculum in order to qualify for the certification. The American Institute of Health Care Professionals, Inc., offers a full Continuing Education program of online courses for health care professionals seeking Certification as a Managed Health Care Consultant.

Upon completion of the four (4) courses applicants are eligible to apply for and receive certification as a Certified Managed Health Care Consultant. This program provides for continuing education related to managed health care, finance, quality improvement in health care and population health. The curriculum provides for a comprehensive study of core essentials for professionals to master Managed Health Care Consulting.

Each course is provided for in a dedicated online classroom. The courses are designed as independent study/continuing education courses, with one-to-one faculty mentoring. There is open enrollment and students may register and begin the education program at anytime. The ce courses have various Board approvals and students receive a CE certificate of course completion for each of the courses.

The constantly evolving healthcare landscape demands professionals who can adapt to new developments while maintaining high standards of patient care. This certification program provides healthcare professionals with the knowledge and credentials necessary to advance their careers and increase their marketability in this specialized practice area.

A managed healthcare consultant certification from the American Institute of Health Care Professionals provides new skills and techniques that increase your value among your peers, in the consulting world and in the workplace.

Achieving a managed healthcare consultant certification is more than just finding new ways to improve the quality of care; it's also about better understanding the healthcare systems in your workplace and finding ways to improve it for coworkers and stakeholders without compromising on patient care. There is a major focus on understanding and working with insurers and payors to better utilize resources while ensuring high quality patient care. Certified managed healthcare consultants are found employed in hospitals as well as any health care organization or setting where managed care reimbursements are provided by insurance and other payor contracts. They are frequently employed by managed care organizations, private consultant firms and others may be in their own private consulting practices. They serve in an advisory and education role on how to not only negotiate contracts but on how to work with care models that will ensure high quality care within sustainable budget goals. They work closely with many different departments and professionals within health care organizations and managed health care organizations. They are often seen as a bridge between cost and quality care initiatives. Our program will allow you to acquire high level skills and knowledge to succeed and increase your marketability in this practice specialty.

Getting the managed healthcare consultant certification offers professionals the opportunity to be even more effective in the workplace.

The American Institute of Health Care Professionals (AIHCP) is a professional organization serving healthcare professionals through certification, continuing education, and fellowship programs across multiple specialty areas. AIHCP provides nationally recognized credentials that demonstrate advanced knowledge and skills, enhancing professional practice and career advancement opportunities. The AIHCP recently celebrated it's 25th Year Anniversary offering quality continuing education courses and certification programs to health care professionals. For more information, visit aihcp.