Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UAE Conveys Condolences To Turkey Over Military Aircraft Crash


2026-02-25 02:23:50
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the victim
  PUBLISHED: Wed 25 Feb 2026, 11:20 PM
  • By:
  WAM
UAE has expressed its solidarity and sincere condolences to the Republic of Türkiye following the crash of a military aircraft, which resulted in the martyrdom of the pilot.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the victim, as well as the government and people of Türkiye over this tragedy.

Khaleej Times

