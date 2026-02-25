UAE Conveys Condolences To Turkey Over Military Aircraft Crash
- PUBLISHED: Wed 25 Feb 2026, 11:20 PM
- By: WAM
source on Google
- Share:
UAE has expressed its solidarity and sincere condolences to the Republic of Türkiye following the crash of a military aircraft, which resulted in the martyrdom of the pilot.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the victim, as well as the government and people of Türkiye over this tragedy.ALSO READ
- UAE expresses solidarity with Turkey over victims of bus crash in Antalya UAE offers condolences with Afghanistan over victims of landslide
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment