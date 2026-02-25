UAE Conveys Condolences To Turkey Over Military Aircraft Crash

PUBLISHED: Wed 25 Feb 2026, 11:20 PM



By: WAM



Share:







MENAFN - Khaleej Times) In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the victimAdd as a preferredsource on Google

UAE has expressed its solidarity and sincere condolences to the Republic of Türkiye following the crash of a military aircraft, which resulted in the martyrdom of the pilot.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the victim, as well as the government and people of Türkiye over this tragedy.



UAE expresses solidarity with Turkey over victims of bus crash in Antalya UAE offers condolences with Afghanistan over victims of landslide

ALSO READ