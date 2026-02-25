Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Price In UAE: Full Breakdown Of S26, S26+ And S26 Ultra

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Samsung has officially opened pre-orders for the new Samsung Galaxy S26 line-up in the UAE, with pricing now confirmed for all three models - Galaxy S26, S26+ and S26 Ultra.

Pre-orders begin on February 25, with in-store availability starting March 11. All models feature a unified design language with colour options including Cobalt Violet, White, Black and Sky Blue, alongside its website-exclusive Pink Gold and Silver Shadow., giving UAE customers early access to Samsung's latest AI-powered flagship smartphones.

Here's the official pricing breakdown:



Samsung Galaxy S26: Starting from Dh3,599 (12+256GB)

Samsung Galaxy S26+: Starting from Dh4,299 Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Starting from Dh5,099

The higher version of the S26 variant can go up to Dh4,399 for 12GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration, and Dh5,099 for the higher version of the Plus variant with similar configurations.

As for the Galaxy S26 Ultra, it can go up to Dh7,099 for the top-tier 16GB RAM + 1TB storage configuration, making it the most premium option in the series.

The pricing positions the standard S26 as the most accessible entry into Samsung's third-generation AI smartphone experience, while the Ultra caters to power users looking for maximum performance, advanced camera capabilities and higher storage options.

Colours and design

All three models share a unified design language and will be available in four core colour options: Cobalt Violet, White, Black and Sky Blue.

Samsung is also offering two exclusive colourways - Pink Gold and Silver Shadow - available only through its official website, adding a premium touch for buyers looking for something distinctive.

AI-powered flagships

The Galaxy S26 series introduces Samsung's most advanced Galaxy AI features yet, along with upgraded performance, enhanced camera systems and strengthened security.

With competitive flagship pricing across tiers, the S26 line-up aims to cater to a wide range of users in the UAE, from everyday smartphone users to creators and power users seeking top-tier performance.

Customers can secure their devices through pre-orders starting February 25 across official Samsung stories and authorised retailers in the UAE.

