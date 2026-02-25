Rublev Wins Battle For Former Champions To Reach Dubai Quarters

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Andrey Rublev won the battle of former champions as the Russian star beat Ugo Humbert of France 6-4 6-7 (5/7) 6-3 to enter the quarterfinals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Wednesday.

Champion in 2022, Rublev overcame a spirited challenge from the 2024 Dubai winner to continue his good run of form, having reached the Qatar Open semifinals last week.

Meanwhile, top seed Felix Auger-Aliassime overcame a poor start to beat French qualifier Giovanni Mpetshi in straight sets 6-4, 6-4.

Despite trailing 1-4 in the first set, Auger-Aliassime fought back against the big-serving Frenchman to reach the quarters.



