Rublev Wins Battle For Former Champions To Reach Dubai Quarters
Champion in 2022, Rublev overcame a spirited challenge from the 2024 Dubai winner to continue his good run of form, having reached the Qatar Open semifinals last week.
Meanwhile, top seed Felix Auger-Aliassime overcame a poor start to beat French qualifier Giovanni Mpetshi in straight sets 6-4, 6-4.
Despite trailing 1-4 in the first set, Auger-Aliassime fought back against the big-serving Frenchman to reach the quarters.
