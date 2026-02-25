Philippine VP Sara Duterte's Impeachment Case Hearing To Start On Monday

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte – whose father, former president Rodrigo Duterte, is facing charges at the International Criminal Court – is herself facing investigations into her alleged grave violations of the Constitution that may lead to her removal from office.

The Philippine House of Representatives' (HOR) Committee on Justice will begin discussing on Monday the four impeachment complaints against the younger Duterte to determine their sufficiency in form and substance that are necessary in the decision whether to impeach President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s former ally, who is now his bitter political enemy.

It is the second time in as many years that the vice president is facing impeachment proceedings. Duterte, however, avoided a full trial last year as Senate allies stonewalled the proceedings and the Supreme Court decided the HOR committed procedural violations in their haste to impeach the vice president.

Duterte's supposed impeachment trial in the Senate triggered a leadership shakeup in the chamber that is seen as a setback to her efforts to escape permanent expulsion from an elective post.

Last week, Duterte announced her bid for the presidency in the Philippines' 2028 national elections, but authorities said it has no bearing on the charges filed against her.

The impending deliberations for her impeachment by the HOR came as her father, former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte, faced confirmation of charges at the International Criminal Court for alleged crimes against humanity.

The parallel development last Monday is seen by Duterte supporters as a twin-barreled offensive by Marcos to eliminate them from seriously figuring in national politics ever again.

The final Marcos-Duterte break came after the vice president declared contracting an assassin to kill Marcos, First Lady Liza Araneta and former HOR speaker and presidential cousin Ferdinand Martin Romualdez in 2024.

The HOR justice committee has 60 session days to decide on the impeachment complaints' sufficiency in form and substance.



