Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Hits Afghanistan-Tajikistan Border

2026-02-25 02:23:00
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) An earthquake of 5.5 magnitude struck the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border on Wednesday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The quake was at a depth of 90 km (56 miles), GFZ said.

Khaleej Times

