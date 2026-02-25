403
Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Hits Afghanistan-Tajikistan Border
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) An earthquake of 5.5 magnitude struck the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border on Wednesday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences said.
The quake was at a depth of 90 km (56 miles), GFZ said.
