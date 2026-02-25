Saudi Arabia Suspends 3 Umrah Firms For Failing To Provide Stay To Pilgrims

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has suspended three Umrah service providing compaines, local media have reported.

These companies were suspended after authorities detected violations which included failing to provide housing services to pilgrims.

The ministry said it is pursuing legal action against external agents contracted with the implicated companies, in coordination with relevant authorities.

The violating companies were immediately directed to secure accommodation for all affected pilgrims, with corrective measures taken under the approved regulatory framework to protect pilgrims' rights and prevent a recurrence.

The ministry warned it would not tolerate negligence or breaches of contractual obligations, stressing that the rights and welfare of Umrah pilgrims remain an absolute priority.

It urged all Umrah service providers to fully comply with approved regulations and honour their contractual commitments.



