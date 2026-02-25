Indian Expat Working At Dubai Typing Centre Wins $1 Million In Duty Free Draw

PUBLISHED: Wed 25 Feb 2026, 4:00 PM



By: Ajanta Paul



Share:







MENAFN - Khaleej Times) A resident of Dubai for 23 years, the expat from Kerala has been participating in the promotion since 2008Add as a preferredsource on Google

Dubai Duty Free draw announced two new millionaires during the latest draw on Wednesday. Manfred Schmidt, a 59-year-old German based in Marktl, became a $1 million winner in Millennium Millionaire Series 536 with ticket number 4142.

Schmidt purchased four tickets online on February 10 and has been participating in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for six years. The father of one runs his own travel agency.

Recommended For You

Joining Schmidt as a fellow millionaire is Premadasan Makkalikkal, a 47-year-old Indian based in Dubai who won the Millennium Millionaire Series 537 with ticket number 0277, purchased in Terminal 2 on February 8.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

A resident of Dubai for 23 years, Makkalikkal, who shared the ticket cost with three others (two family members and one friend), has been participating in the Dubai Duty Free promotion since 2008. He is a father of two and works as a messenger at a typing centre in Dubai.

Makkalikkal is from Kerala and is the 272nd Indian national to have won $1 million in the Millennium Millionaire promotion, with Indian nationals being by far the biggest purchasers of tickets.

In the Finest Surprise draw, Saif, a Saudi Arabian based in the UAE, won a BMW M4 Convertible Competition xDrive (Isle of Man Green Metallic) car with ticket number 1420 in the Finest Surprise Series 1949, which he purchased online on January 20. Saif is currently uncontactable.

Sujesh Velluva Kandy, a 41-year-old Indian based in Sharjah, won a BMW F 900 GS (Trophy White / Blue / Red) motorbike with ticket number 0902 in the Finest Surprise Series 658, which he purchased in Terminal 2 on February 19.

Kandy, who shared the ticket cost with his nine colleagues, has been participating in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for 12 years. He is a father of one and works as a dedicated merchandiser for a retail company.“It's our first time winning, thank you, Dubai Duty Free!” he said.

Paul Draaijer, a 47-year-old Dutchman based in Ajman, won an Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 (Grey Black) motorbike with ticket number 1083 in the Finest Surprise Series 659, which he purchased at DDF Tennis Shop on February 21.

A resident of Ajman for the past year after living in Dubai for eight years, Draaijer has been participating in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for the last two years. The stay-at-home father of one was delighted with his win and said,“Thank you, I'm very happy. I'm glad that I won – it's a great opportunity.”



Indian real estate brokerage owner wins $1 million in Dubai Duty Free draw

Dubai: Two travellers hit $1 million jackpot, winners remain unreachable UAE: From flooded car to brand-new Mercedes, meet lucky Dubai Duty Free winner

ALSO READ