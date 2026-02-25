Over 810,000 Dubai Parking Fines Issued By Parkin In Q4 2025

PUBLISHED: Wed 25 Feb 2026, 9:00 PM



By: Waheed Abbas



Share:







MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The company's field enforcement team scanned a total of 11.5 million vehicle registration plates during Q4 2025, up from 5 million in the same quarter in the previous yearAdd as a preferredsource on Google

Total fines issued during the fourth quarter of 2025 increased by 59 per cent to 810,200 in Dubai, up from 509,000 during the same quarter in previous year, said Parkin, the largest provider of paid public parking facilities and services in Dubai.

Fines issued in 2025 reached 285,100, up from 133,700 in the previous year, an increase of 113 per cent, the company said in its annual report posted on the Dubai Financial Market, where it is listed.

Recommended For You

In a statement issued on Wednesday, it said field enforcement team scanned a total of 11.5 million vehicle registration plates during Q4 2025, up from 5 million in the same quarter in the previous year, an increase of 129 per cent.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Meanwhile, the company's fleet of smart inspection cars scanned a total of 17.5 million vehicle registration plates, a 154 per cent increase on the same period last year.

It said 80 per cent - 650,000 - of total enforcement notices in Q4 2025 were issued in relation to public parking violations.

“The increase in scanned vehicles and fines reflects higher customer activity, the expansion of our parking portfolio, the ongoing impact of technology and efficiency-based enhancements to our enforcement framework and the growth of our smart scan inspection fleet to 27 units,” said the statement issued by the company.

In February 2025, Parkin onboarded 27 trained drivers to operate these vehicles. This enabled inspectors who had previously undertaken smart scan driving responsibilities to transition to either field or supervisory roles, effectively increasing operational inspector capacity, a capability that was not available in Q4 2024.

“On the enforcement front, we continued to leverage our technology enabled smart scan car inspection fleet, with targeted, data-driven field inspector deployment reinforcing compliance across the network,” said Eng. Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, CEO of Parkin.

Total public parking grew five per cent in Q4 2025 to 193,200 at the end of last year.

Average parking revenue increases

Parkin added that parking revenue increased 29 per cent to Dh144.5 million in Q4 2025, supported by an increase in the weighted average hourly tariff to Dh3.03 and an increase in the size of the public parking portfolio.

Average revenue per public parking spot increased 23 per cent, from Dh608 in Q4 2024 to Dh749 in Q4 2025.

Revenue generated during peak hours amounted to Dh80.9 million (accounting for 56 per cent of total public parking revenue) in Q4 2025, compared to Dh52.6 million (47 per cent of total public parking revenue) in Q4 2024.

Dividend

Total revenue increased by 47 per cent to a quarterly record of Dh389.4 million.

Its quarterly net profit rose 53 per cent to Dh183.6 million while annual profit jumped 48 per cent to Dh625.5 million.

“We continued to expand our operational footprint, adding both public and developer parking spaces to our portfolio... Seasonal card sales reached record highs as customers continued to recognise the relative value offered by this product,” added Al Ali.

Subject to shareholder approval, Parkin's board has resolved to distribute a cash dividend of Dh343.7 million (11.4574 fils per share) for H2 2025, with payment anticipated in late April 2026. This represents a 22 per cent increase on the H2 2024 dividend of Dh280.9 million.



New toll gates, variable pricing push Dubai's Salik's 2025 profit up by 33.4% Ski Dubai visitors can enjoy up to 6 hours of free parking at Mall of the Emirates

ALSO READ