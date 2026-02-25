Chatgpt, Gemini In UAE Classrooms: How Schools Teach Safe, Responsible AI Use

PUBLISHED: Wed 25 Feb 2026, 7:02 PM



By: Nandini Sircar



Share:







Supervised access, ethical prompts and fact-checking define how UAE schools are integrating artificial intelligence into classroomAdd as a preferredsource on Google

Artificial intelligence has moved beyond theory in the UAE and is increasingly becoming part of everyday classroom learning. Many private schools are now allowing students to use generative AI tools for assignments and homework, provided they verify and properly cite the information.

Among the platforms approved for supervised student use are ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Leonardo AI, and Gizmo AI. But teachers say the real shift is about helping children think critically in a digital world increasingly shaped by AI.

Recommended For You

At Dubai Schools Al Khawaneej, Principal Jamie Efford stresses that AI integration is intentional and measured.“We take a deliberate and education-first approach to artificial intelligence in the classroom. Our focus is not simply on access to tools, but on developing AI literacy, critical thinking and responsible use."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

He also points out that there is currently no centralised list of approved platforms. "It is also important to note that, at present, there is no approved or centrally issued list of AI platforms from KHDA for school use."

As a result, schools must carry out their own due diligence. At his campus, platforms are internally reviewed before introduction.

Older primary students are exploring MagicSchool AI in structured sessions, while staff use secure education environments such as Microsoft Copilot to assist with planning and feedback.

Unsupervised access to public generative AI tools is not allowed.“All AI use must sit within our safeguarding, data protection and curriculum frameworks.”

Efford added that AI is treated with the same seriousness as any other digital learning resource.“AI is treated with the same rigour as any digital learning tool, with safeguarding and wellbeing at the centre of decision-making.”

The approach is also age-sensitive. Younger students do not independently interact with generative AI, while older learners are taught about prompts, bias and fact-checking before deeper engagement.“We see AI as a tool to enhance thinking, not replace it.”

Head teachers reiterate that they see AI as a tool to enhance thinking, not replace it.

Brendon Owens, Computing Teacher and Digital Learning Lead, Dubai British School, Jumeirah Park, said,“We take a careful, structured approach to AI and work within a small number of approved platforms. These include Microsoft Copilot within our secure Microsoft 365 environment, ChatGPT strictly for staff use only, Canva for Education, and Magic School. AI is used to support teaching and learning, and any student access is always teacher-led.”

Supervised use, stronger thinking

In Ajman, Natalia Svetenok, Principal of Woodlem British School, said her school's stance is cautious by design.

“We approach generative AI with responsibility, not excitement. We allow selected education-grade platforms that comply with UAE data protection laws, using only secure school-managed accounts.”

Protecting student data is non-negotiable.“No personal student data is entered into open systems.”

For younger pupils, AI is strictly teacher-guided, while older students are gradually introduced to ethical prompting and responsible use.“In primary, AI is always teacher-led - our youngest learners do not access generative tools independently.”

She emphasised that the goal is not convenience.“We introduce it to enhance digital literacy, ethical judgement, and future preparedness.”

With the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) introducing AI as an elective in Grade 9, Indian curriculum schools in the UAE are seeing students not only experiment with technology but also question it - ethically and socially.

Principal, Springdales School Dubai, David Jones describes it as a support system rather than a substitute.“AI tools have steadily become part of daily teaching, helping teachers work smarter while preserving the human touch that defines meaningful learning.”

He noted that teachers are using AI to plan lessons and analyse assessments more efficiently, freeing up time to focus on students.

“However, while AI can process information, it cannot understand the emotions, motivations, or personal circumstances behind a child's performance.”

He added,“Human judgement remains irreplaceable-especially in matters of wellbeing, behaviour, and value-based learning.”



AI not the threat; outdated student exams may be reason for cheating, say UAE experts

How ChatGPT is replacing Google search, helping UAE students learn much faster From AI in classrooms to advancing Arabic studies: 12 key UAE education reforms in 2025

ALSO READ