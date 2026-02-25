Dubai Parking Fees May Increase As Parkin Seeks RTA Nod For Tariff Changes

PUBLISHED: Wed 25 Feb 2026, 9:35 PM UPDATED: Wed 25 Feb 2026, 10:58 PM



By: Waheed Abbas



Parkin, the largest provider of paid public parking facilities and services in Dubai, on Wednesday said it submitted a request to the regulator, Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), this month for adjustments to the parking tariff and seasonal card structure.

The Dubai-listed company said if approved, this would increase the weighted-average public parking tariff.

“In mid February 2026, the company made a formal submission to the Roads & Transport Authority (RTA), requesting various adjustments that, if approved, would increase the weighted average public parking tariff. Among these are proposed changes to the seasonal card structure and tariffs, designed to reduce existing price arbitrage and better align with the variable pricing introduced earlier this year,” it said in a press statement posted on the Dubai Financial Market, where it is listed.

“The proposals would also preserve the existing discount framework to promote long term fairness for customers, Parkin, and the RTA,” it added.

As reported by the Khaleej Times earlier, the average hourly cost of paid parking in Dubai increased by 51 per cent in the third quarter of 2025 as compared to the same period last year. The weighted average hourly tariff increased to Dh3.03 per hour in July–September 2025 - up from Dh2.01, after the introduction of the variable parking tariff in April.

In April 2025, Parkin announced new variable parking tariffs across Dubai.

Parkin said on Wednesday that the“RTA has confirmed receipt of our proposal and will undertake a detailed review before approaching the Executive Council of Dubai for guidance and final approval.”

While sharing its outlook for 2026, Parkin anticipates expanding the public parking portfolio by approximately 5,500 to 7,500 spaces this year. It is projected that the public parking segment will generate revenue of between Dh560 million and Dh610 million, up from Dh524.5 million in 2025.

The company reported net profit of Dh625.5 million for 2025, up 48 per cent.



