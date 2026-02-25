Marvel's 'Wolverine' Release Date Revealed: When Is It Coming To The UAE?

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) After years of silence and speculation, Insomniac Games has officially confirmed the release date for Marvel's Wolverine, and UAE gamers won't have to wait much longer.

In a surprise social media announcement on February 24, the studio stated:“Let's cut to the chase: Marvel's Wolverine launches September 15, 2026.”

Marvel's Wolverine is set to release globally on September 15, 2026. While the date has not yet appeared on the UAE PlayStation Store at the time of writing, the launch is expected to be simultaneous worldwide.

The game will launch exclusively on PlayStation 5, meaning it will not be available on PS4 or other platforms.

A long-awaited announcement

The confirmation comes after rising expectations that Wolverine would appear during a recent State of Play event, expectations that ultimately weren't met.

Originally teased at The Game Awards 2021 with a brief cinematic reveal, the game largely disappeared from public view. Development details resurfaced following a major studio leak in 2023, but it wasn't until last year that fans saw a full, gory trailer showcasing gameplay tone, global locations, and the voice actor behind Logan.

According to IGN, Wolverine will be portrayed by Liam McIntyre, known for voicing JD Fenix in the Gears of War franchise.

What is Marvel's 'Wolverine' about?

According to the PlayStation Store description, the game follows Logan as he searches for answers about his past, unleashing brutal claw combat and relentless rage along the way. A PlayStation Blog post previously described the title as a“global thriller,” featuring well-known Marvel characters including Mystique and Omega Red.

Developed by the team behind the critically acclaimed Marvel's Spider-Man series, Marvel's Wolverine promises a darker, more violent take on the iconic superhero.



