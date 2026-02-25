Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wishes Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The latest celebrity wedding in India has certainly not escaped anyone's attention. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, extending his wishes and lauding the soon-to-be couple.

The prime minister congratulated both the families and said that the marriage "marks the beginning of a new chapter in the lives of Vijay and Rashmika".

Recommended For You

The two stars-who have starred in the Telugu hits Dear Comrade and Geetha Govindam-are in Udaipur, in the north-western Indian state of Rajasthan, where they are slated to get married on February 26. The couple will tie the knot in ceremonies that honour Deverakonda's Telugu traditions and Mandanna's Kodava roots.

"Neither Vijay, nor Rashmika is new to scripts in their films. But this divinely scripted chapter of their real lives, filled with love and affection, will surely outshine the magic they have created on the silver screen," the letter by the Indian prime minister said. "May the days, months and years to come be filled with shared dreams and their fulfillment."

On February 23, the stars were seen stepping out of Udaipur airport, where they waved at the paparazzi waiting outside. Deverakonda and Mandanna made their way out in vehicles parked outside.

Speculation to confirmation

The couple has been strictly private around their personal lives. Even as speculation arose that the two were dating each other, they brushed it off, even on celebrity interview shows over the years, such as Koffee With Karan and Unstoppable with NBK. That changed earlier this week, with Mandanna and Deverakonda revealed on social media that their wedding will be known as "The Wedding of VIROSH".

The two said the name was inspired by fans. "You called us 'Virosh'. So today - with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour," they wrote in a note on Instagram.

The two actors reportedly got engaged in a low-key ceremony in Hyderabad in October last year.

One of the most talked-about aspects of the wedding is the strict no-phone policy. Indian media cited sources close to the couple, saying that no guest will be allowed to carry phones into the ceremony. The official photography and videography team has also signed non-disclosure agreements (NDAs), leaving no room for live updates, leaks, or behind-the-scenes glimpses from the event.

No actors or film industry colleagues have been invited. The guest list includes only immediate family and a handful of extremely close friends.

The couple has also embraced tradition in the lead-up to the big day. Two separate pre-wedding ceremonies have already taken place; one hosted by Rashmika's maternal relatives at her home, and another organised by Vijay's family.