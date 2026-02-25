

HONG KONG, Feb 25, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) – The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) welcomes the 2026–27 Budget delivered this morning by the Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), Paul Chan. The Budget reflects the HKSAR Government's determination and proactive approach to growing the economy, driving development and improving people's livelihoods. It focuses on strengthening Hong Kong's status as an international centre for financial, trade, shipping and I&T, while accelerating new industrialisation and digital transformation. The Budget also supports enterprises in integrating into the country's overall development and seizing opportunities under the 15th Five-Year Plan. This includes continuously improving the business environment, promoting artificial intelligence and green sustainable development, as well as implementing various measures to consolidate Hong Kong's unique advantages in connecting the Chinese Mainland and the world. Prof Frederick Ma, Chairman of the HKTDC, said:“The HKTDC welcomes the forward-looking measures in the Budget, including the announcement of the city's first five-year plan and injecting HK$200 million into the BUD Fund. These initiatives demonstrate the HKSAR Government's commitment to supporting Hong Kong SMEs and facilitating economic transformation and high-quality development. We will actively align with the Government's policy direction, implement the national 15th Five-Year Plan, and support Hong Kong in consolidating and enhancing its position as an international financial, shipping and trading centre, while establishing the city as an international hub for I&T and high calibre talents will also extend our global business network, further deepen our ties with the ASEAN and Middle Eastern markets and explore more emerging markets. These efforts will further enhance Hong Kong's pivotal role in the Belt and Road Initiative.” Prof Ma added:“As a superconnector and super value-adder, Hong Kong enjoys the unique edge of linking the mainland and global markets. We successfully bring in international capital, technology, talents and advanced management expertise, helping mainland and local enterprises upgrade and innovate, while supporting mainland companies to go global via Hong Kong's professional services platform. “As a core member of the GoGlobal Task Force, the HKTDC will further leverage its network of 51 offices worldwide to help businesses explore global markets, diversify risks and achieve growth. We will continue to provide value-added services to Hong Kong enterprises, especially SMEs, empowering them to capitalise on e-commerce opportunities, drive their digital transformation and enhance their competitiveness.” Comprehensive Go-Global Support Services The HKTDC will strengthen its diverse business platforms, including international exhibitions, conferences, business matching, market intelligence and e-commerce support, offering one-stop comprehensive go global assistance, covering brand promotion, supply chain management, professional services matching and risk management. The HKTDC will roll out more concrete measures and support programmes to help Hong Kong and mainland enterprises capitalise on national development strategies and global market opportunities and expand their international business in a sustainable manner. Strengthening I&T ecosystem to help enterprises capture opportunities The Budget introduced a range of measures to promote Hong Kong's development as an international I&T hub. The HKTDC will continue to actively support the HKSAR Government by integrating I&T elements into its exhibitions, conferences and events. These platforms will help promote Hong Kong's I&T strengths and ecosystem advantages to mainland and overseas markets, foster cross-industry and cross-regional collaboration and incorporate IP elements to enhance overall competitiveness and effectively protect innovation outcomes. As the flagship event of the Business of Innovation and Technology Week (BIT Week) jointly organised by the Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau of the HKSAR Government and the HKTDC, InnoEX will once again take place in April to showcase cutting-edge technologies and global innovations, as well as accelerate technology commercialisation and achieve sustainable growth. The HKTDC will continue to leverage Hong Kong's unique advantages as a global business hub, using its flagship events, efficient business matching and professional service connections to support businesses expand internationally. The Budget also notes that the Asian Financial Forum (AFF) will celebrate its 20th anniversary next year. The HKTDC will work closely with the HKSAR Government to further strengthen AFF's focus on finance empowering business (Finance +), by leveraging on the Global Business Summit, to enable the financial sector to better serve the real economy and industries with a competitive edge. Media enquiries HKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs Department: Agnes Wat Tel: (852) 2584 4554 Email: ... Sam Ho Tel: (852) 2584 4569 Email: ... About HKTDC The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: .

