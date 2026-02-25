403
Minister Of Interior Meets With UK Ambassador
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, met with Ambassador of the friendly United Kingdom to the State of Qatar, Neerav Patel.
The meeting went over the bilateral cooperation between the two friendly nations, particularly in the security areas, as well as a variety of matters of mutual interest.
They also addressed ways to advance bilateral cooperation to reinforce the level of coordination between both sides.
