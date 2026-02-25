Qatar Museums' Archaeology Department Announces Open Days At Ain Mohammed And Mesaika Excavation Sites

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Museums' Archaeology Department has announced two Open Days at the archaeological excavation sites of Ain Mohammed and Mesaika in northern Qatar.

Taking place on Feb. 28 and March 14, 2026, the events will offer the public a unique opportunity to visit active excavation sites that form part of the ongoing "Landscapes of Faith" research project, now in its fourth year.

The Open Days will feature guided tours between 8:30 AM and 12:00 PM, led by professional archaeologists working on the sites. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the excavation areas, learn about recent discoveries, see archaeological finds up close, and some participants may try their hand at some aspects of excavation work under expert supervision.

Dr Robert Carter, Director of Landscapes of Faith at Qatar Museums, said: "As we enter the fourth year of Landscapes of Faith, we continue to uncover remarkable evidence about life in Qatar during the Abbasid period. The discoveries suggest that these two settlements once functioned as organized textile workshops, while also offering valuable insight into the daily lives of the people who lived and worked there.

"The Open Days are an important opportunity to share this journey of discovery with the public. Archaeological research is essential for understanding the region's deep history and cultural landscapes, and we are proud to make our work accessible to everyone.

The Landscapes of Faith research project continues to make significant contributions to understanding Qatar's historical landscapes and daily life during the Abbasid period. The project investigates archaeological sites dating from the first to third centuries of Islam (7th-9th centuries CE), a transformative era that witnessed the gradual transition from Christianity to Islam in eastern Arabia.

"More than 30 sites from this period have been identified across Qatar, with the majority located in the country's northern region. The two sites selected for excavation, Ain Mohammed and Mesaika, are of particular interest.

Unlike many contemporary settlements characterized by rows of small, spaced buildings, these sites contain large, complex structures and clusters of interconnected units sharing walls and spaces which include identical platforms and basins. Their layout suggests specialized or industrial activities, including evidence linked to textile production such as washing wool, offering fresh insights into economic life during the

Abbasid period. Landscapes of Faith discoveries proved so impactful in its early seasons that it was chosen for the very first edition of Atharna 2025: Unearthing Qatar's Ancient Textile Factories."

Qatar Museums has invited members of the public to attend and experience archaeology in action. It said that participants are advised to wear comfortable closed shoes and bring a filled reusable water bottle, adding that both sites are easily accessible by car.