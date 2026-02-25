Jordan's U20 Women Prepare For Asian Cup

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN – Jordan's U20 women's football squad has started a training camp in Turkey in preparation for the 2026 AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup.

Jordan will face Thailand over the weekend and Russia next week before they conclude their camp hoping to finalise the lineup ahead of the Asian Cup set for April 1-16. The squad was drawn in a tough Group B which includes reigning champs North Korea, and two time winners South Korea.

It will be Jordan's second time at the competition after they qualified in 2006 and exited Round 1.

Age group divisions saw fluctuating performances in 2025: The women's U20 achievement made up for the senior team's exiting qualifiers for the 2026 Women's AFC Asian Cup which Jordan reached twice before: in 2014 as group winner, and in 2018, as host. In addition, the women's U17 team exited qualifiers for the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026.

The men's U20 squad were also busy concluding a training camp in Singapore where they beat their hosts 2-1 and 2-o ahead of the West Asian Championship in which Jordan will play in Group B alongside Syria, Iraq and the UAE.

Jordan's U17 men's squad lost its qualifying chance to the U17 AFC Asian Cup 2026 from which the top eight finishers will represent Asia at the 2026 Qatar FIFA U17 World Cup.

The men's senior team's latest successes, including a historic first time qualification to the World Cup after finishing runner-up at the 2023 Asian Cup, has raised the bar for other squads.

Earlier this year, Jordan's U23 team exited the 2026 AFC U23 Asian Cup quarters after losing to eventual and reigning champs Japan. In the 7 times at the competition, Jordan's best performance came in the inaugural 2013 edition, finishing 3rd. Last year, Jordan lost to Oman in the final of the 6th U23 West Asia Championship in their fifth time at the competition which they won in 2021.

Meanwhile, Jordan's senior team got another setback lately after Ali Alwan joined other injured colleagues like Yazan Nu'eimat and Adham Qurashi as the squad starts the countdown to Jordan's first ever qualification to the World Cup in their 7th time in the qualifiers since 1986. Jordan were drawn in a tough Group J alongside soccer greats Argentina, Algeria and Austria.

In friendlies so far, Jordan drew Russia 0-0 and beat the Dominican Republic 3-0; lost 1-0 to Bolivia and 4-2 to Albania;held Mali 0-0 and lost to Tunisia 3-2. Now, the team will soon regroup for friendlies while recalling some new names as replacements to the growing number of injuries ahead of playing Costa Rica and Nigeria in late May.

At the recently concluded FIFA Arab Cup, the senior team finished runner-up to Morocco.