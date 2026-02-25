Tecnotree Wins In Two Categories At Asian Telecom Awards 2026

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Tecnotree, a global leader in AI-native digital business support systems for telecom operators, today announced it has wonandat the 2026 Asian Telecom Awards. Winning alongside Singtel, Mobicom, Telkomsel, MyRepublic, Telecom Malaysia, Ooredoo Kuwait, E& and many more reinforces Tecnotree's industry-leading innovations in AI-powered customer engagement and digital experience platforms.

The awards recognise Tecnotree's AI-powered Moments Engagement and Experience Management platform and the MVNE/MVNO CX Catalyst Initiative, two distinct but complementary capabilities that together demonstrate what it means to be a truly AI-native, TM Forum ODA-aligned operator platform.

AI Initiative of the Year: Moments Engagement and Experience Management

Tecnotree's award-winning Moments platform redefines how communications service providers engage customers, moving from static, batch-driven campaigns to real-time, contextual experiences powered by GenAI and predictive intelligence.

Full Stack Data Model for Real-Time Events

At the foundation of the platform is a full stack real-time event data model that continuously ingests, processes, and enriches customer signals across the entire lifecycle, from network usage and app interactions to billing events, support touchpoints, and location triggers. This always-on data layer provides the live context engine that powers every downstream decisioning and engagement capability.

GenAI-Powered Segmentation Across Channels

Leveraging generative AI agents, the platform performs dynamic, predictive segmentation that goes far beyond traditional RFM or rule-based cohorts. AI models continuously score and re-segment customers based on behavioural trajectories, propensity signals, and predicted lifetime value - generating hyper-relevant micro-segments in real time without manual analyst intervention. These segments are instantly actionable across every engagement channel: email, SMS, USSD, IVR, in-app landing pages, and WhatsApp.

Next-Best-Offer and Next-Best-Action Engines

Integrated NBO and NBA decisioning engines evaluate each customer's context, including usage patterns, sentiment signals, churn risk indicators, and current journey stage, to surface the most commercially and experientially relevant action at precisely the right moment. Whether the trigger is a data threshold breach, a contract anniversary, a failed self-service attempt, or a competitor tenure milestone, the platform responds with personalised, channel-optimised engagement that drives conversion, reduces churn, and increases average revenue per user.

Deployment results across the UAE have demonstrated strong commercial performance, with measurable uplifts in conversion rates, revenue, and customer lifetime value.

Digital Initiative of the Year: MVNE/MVNO - Launching New Brands and Business Models on an AI-Native ODA Stack

Complementing its engagement capabilities, Tecnotree's CX Catalyst Initiative demonstrates the extraordinary flexibility of Tecnotree BSS Suite 5.0, an AI-native, TM Forum Open Digital Architecture (ODA)-aligned platform purpose-built for B2B2X business models in launching and scaling MVNE and MVNO operations with speed and commercial agility.

Enabling New Brands and Business Models

In a market where the ability to launch new digital brands, serve niche segments, and experiment with alternative B2B2X business models is a critical competitive differentiator, Tecnotree BSS Suite 5.0 provides a composable, cloud-native foundation that makes MVNO and MVNE deployment radically faster and more cost-effective. Operators can spin up new brands, whether targeting youth, enterprise, IoT verticals, or digital-first communities, without duplicating infrastructure or rebuilding BSS/OSS stacks from scratch.

Flexibility of the AI-Native ODA Stack

Tecnotree BSS Suite 5.0 is built on a microservices architecture fully aligned with TM Forum Open APIs and ODA component standards, delivering the modularity and interoperability that B2B2X business models demand. Each functional component, from product catalogue and order management to billing, partner management, customer lifecycle orchestration, and wholesale settlement, operates as an independent, API-exposed capability that can be assembled, scaled, or replaced without disrupting the broader stack.

This architecture allows MVNOs to bring differentiated propositions to market in weeks rather than months, while MVNE operators can onboard multiple virtual operators and B2B2X partners on a shared but logically isolated platform, reducing total cost of ownership while maximising revenue per network element across every layer of the value chain.

AI-native capabilities are embedded throughout BSS Suite 5.0: predictive churn models, automated lifecycle interventions, and GenAI-powered self-service experiences are available to every brand and partner on the platform from day one, not bolted on as afterthoughts. This means even the smallest MVNO or B2B2X reseller can compete with the customer experience sophistication of a Tier 1 operator.

“Being recognised in two key categories at the Asian Telecom Awards reflects the depth and breadth of what we are building at Tecnotree,” said Prianca Ravichander, CCO & CMO, Tecnotree. ''Our Moments platform shows that AI-native engagement isn't a feature, it's a full stack architecture, from real-time event data from the channels to the network right into our GenAI segmentation, NBO, and NBA across every channel. And Tecnotree BSS Suite 5.0 proves that the same AI-native ODA stack can power entirely new B2B2X brands and business models for MVNOs, MVNEs, and digital brands, with the speed and flexibility the market demands. Together, these wins are a testament to what it means to be built for the intelligence era - not just adapted to it.”

About Tecnotree

Tecnotree is a global provider of AI-native digital business support and customer experience solutions for telecom operators and beyond. Its platforms power commerce monetisation, lifecycle orchestration, and personalised engagement for traditional CSPs, MVNOs, and new digital brands, enabling operators to accelerate digital transformation, increase revenue, and strengthen customer loyalty.

