UAE Leads Global Surge In AI Hiring

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

UAE has emerged as the fastest-growing market worldwide for artificial intelligence hiring, with demand for AI specialists accelerating sharply over the past year as Gulf economies deepen their technology push.

New data from the RemotePass 2025 Hiring Report shows AI-related recruitment in the UAE climbed from 32 per cent of total tech hiring in 2023–24 to 48 per cent in 2024–25, marking the strongest expansion among all markets tracked in the study. The increase signals a structural shift in global talent flows, with the Gulf consolidating its position as a key destination for AI professionals.

Recruitment firms and industry executives attribute the surge to sustained government investment, regulatory clarity and an aggressive drive to embed AI across sectors ranging from finance and energy to healthcare and public services. Programmes linked to the UAE's national AI strategy, first launched in 2017 and updated through successive digital economy initiatives, have created a policy environment that prioritises machine learning, data science and automation capabilities.

Abu Dhabi and Dubai have been at the centre of this expansion. Abu Dhabi's Advanced Technology Research Council and entities such as the Technology Innovation Institute have continued to invest in AI research and open-source large language models. Dubai, meanwhile, has focused on applied AI integration across government departments and the private sector, reinforcing demand for engineers, data scientists and AI product managers.

The rise in hiring aligns with broader global trends. Across major economies, companies are racing to secure AI expertise following breakthroughs in generative AI systems and enterprise automation tools. However, while North America and parts of Europe remain dominant in absolute numbers, growth rates in those markets have begun to stabilise. By contrast, Gulf economies are expanding from a smaller base, allowing for sharper percentage gains.

Recruiters say the UAE's appeal lies in its combination of tax advantages, modern infrastructure and a business-friendly regulatory framework. Visa reforms and long-term residency schemes for skilled professionals have further strengthened its competitive position in attracting foreign talent. International firms establishing regional headquarters in the country are also building AI-focused teams to serve Middle East and North Africa markets.

Financial services has emerged as one of the leading sectors driving AI hiring. Banks and fintech firms are expanding teams working on fraud detection algorithms, credit risk modelling and personalised digital banking platforms. Energy companies are investing in predictive maintenance systems and optimisation software to improve efficiency and reduce operational costs. Healthcare providers are adopting AI-powered diagnostics and patient data analytics, creating additional demand for specialised roles.

Industry analysts caution that rapid expansion presents challenges. Competition for experienced AI engineers remains intense, pushing up salary expectations and increasing staff turnover risks. Smaller firms may struggle to match compensation packages offered by state-backed entities or global technology giants. There are also concerns about ensuring sufficient training pipelines to sustain growth beyond the current hiring wave.

Universities in the UAE have responded by expanding AI and data science programmes, often in partnership with international institutions. Private sector training initiatives and coding boot camps have also multiplied, aimed at reskilling professionals from adjacent fields such as software development and statistics. Education leaders argue that aligning curricula with industry demand will be critical to maintaining momentum.

Regional policymakers view AI as central to economic diversification strategies. As oil-exporting states seek to reduce dependence on hydrocarbons, digital industries are being positioned as engines of future growth. Sovereign investment vehicles have channelled capital into global AI ventures, while domestic funds support start-ups focused on automation, robotics and advanced analytics.

Despite the optimism, experts stress that regulatory oversight must keep pace with deployment. Issues around data privacy, algorithmic bias and cybersecurity are becoming more prominent as AI systems are embedded into critical infrastructure. Authorities have begun drafting frameworks to address ethical use and governance, reflecting a balancing act between innovation and risk management.

Comparative data in the RemotePass report suggests that while other Gulf markets such as Saudi Arabia and Qatar are also recording double-digit growth in AI recruitment, the UAE remains ahead in both pace and ecosystem maturity. Established free zones dedicated to technology and media have created clusters that encourage knowledge exchange and venture capital activity.

