Microsoft Flags Malicious Next.Js Developer Traps

Microsoft has warned that threat actors are exploiting seemingly legitimate Next. js repositories to compromise software developers, embedding staged backdoors inside projects that mimic technical assessments and open-source tools.

Security researchers at Microsoft said the campaign targets developers who routinely clone public repositories for evaluation, collaboration or recruitment exercises. The attackers publish projects that appear credible, often styled as coding challenges or portfolio pieces, and rely on standard development workflows in Visual Studio Code and Node. js to trigger malicious activity. Rather than deploying conventional malware installers, the operation abuses trusted build processes and package scripts to establish command-and-control channels in stages.

According to Microsoft's threat intelligence team, the repositories are designed to pass a cursory inspection. Code comments, documentation files and commit histories are structured to resemble authentic open-source contributions. Once cloned and executed, however, hidden scripts within package configuration files or dependency chains initiate outbound communication to attacker-controlled infrastructure. The backdoor typically activates when a developer runs common commands such as npm install or npm run build, actions that form part of routine testing.

Investigators noted that the campaign reflects a broader shift in cyber-criminal strategy towards supply-chain style intrusions. By targeting developers directly, attackers aim to gain access not only to individual machines but also to corporate networks, source code repositories and cloud environments connected to compromised endpoints. Stolen credentials, session tokens and SSH keys can be harvested quietly before further lateral movement.

Microsoft said the activity has been observed in what appear to be recruitment-themed scenarios, where developers are invited to review or complete tasks based on cloned repositories. This social engineering element adds credibility, particularly for freelance engineers or job seekers accustomed to coding assessments. In some cases, malicious logic is obfuscated within legitimate-looking JavaScript modules, making detection difficult without deep inspection.

Cybersecurity analysts describe the approach as a refinement of earlier attacks that poisoned open-source ecosystems through typosquatting or malicious package uploads. Instead of waiting for victims to download compromised libraries from registries, threat actors curate entire repositories that look trustworthy at a glance. Because Next. js is widely used for building React-based web applications, the choice of framework increases the likelihood of engagement among front-end and full-stack developers.

Microsoft emphasised that the attack chain does not rely on exploiting zero-day vulnerabilities in Next. js itself. Rather, it manipulates normal development behaviour. When a developer runs the project locally, scripts embedded in configuration files can execute arbitrary commands, download additional payloads or open persistent connections to remote servers. By blending into legitimate development activity, the malicious code may evade traditional antivirus signatures.

Security specialists say the technique underscores the growing importance of scrutinising third-party code, even when it appears to be part of a professional opportunity. Modern development environments often grant extensive permissions to local scripts, particularly when integrated with cloud credentials or continuous integration pipelines. A single compromised machine can provide access to private repositories or production infrastructure.

Microsoft has advised developers to review repository sources carefully, verify the identity of recruiters or collaborators, and inspect package. json files and install scripts before execution. Running unfamiliar projects inside isolated environments such as virtual machines or containers can limit exposure. Enabling multi-factor authentication for code hosting platforms and rotating credentials regularly are also recommended safeguards.

Industry observers point out that open-source collaboration, while central to software innovation, presents persistent security challenges. Enterprises increasingly rely on external code and remote contributors, creating complex dependency chains. Attackers recognise that developers occupy a privileged position within organisations, often holding access to deployment keys, API tokens and administrative dashboards.

The campaign arrives amid heightened scrutiny of software supply chains following high-profile breaches in recent years that exploited trusted update mechanisms and developer tools. Regulatory authorities in several jurisdictions have urged organisations to strengthen code integrity checks and adopt software bill of materials frameworks to improve visibility into dependencies.

For the developer community, the episode serves as a reminder that reputational cues alone are insufficient indicators of safety. Polished documentation, realistic commit activity and professional branding can all be fabricated. Security teams are increasingly deploying behavioural monitoring to detect anomalous outbound traffic from development environments, while education campaigns aim to reinforce caution when handling unsolicited code.

