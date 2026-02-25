Etisalat Reports Dh14.4Bn Net Profit

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) By Saifur Rahman

UAE's leading telecom operator Etisalat & (e&) has reported a 33.6 per cent jump in net profit to Dh14.4 billion (US3.92 billion) in 2025, compared to Dh10.8 billion (US$2.94 billion) recorded in 2024 with revenue growing at 23.1 per cent to Dh72.9 billion (US$19.86 billion), compared to Dh59.2 billion (US$16.13 billion) in the previous year.

Its Consolidated Earnings before Interest, Tax, Debt and Amortisation (EBITDA) rose by 21.1 per cent to Dh32.0 billion last year, up from Dh26.5 billion in 2024. Earnings Per Share (EPS) jumped 33.6 per cent to Dh1.65 from Dh1.24 per share in the previous year.

The group's total subscriber base grew to 244.7 million, marking a 31.3 per cent growth compared to 186.5 million in 2024. The company's UAE operation continued its solid performance, with its subscriber base surpassing 16.3 million, representing an increase of 8.4 per cent compared to the previous year.

For FY 2025, the board has proposed a cash dividend of 47 fils per share for the second half (July to December) of 2025, bringing the total annual dividend to 90 fils per share. The board has also announced that the total annual dividend will increase in 2026 to reach 95 fils per share - further highlighting e&'s commitment to delivering added value to its shareholders.

The UAE telecom market value is expected to record a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.15 per cent from US$9.37 billion in 2025 to 2033, according to Market Report Analysis, a global market intelligence provider.

“The increasing adoption of 5G technology is significantly boosting data consumption, driving demand for higher bandwidth services and contributing to the expansion of the data and messaging services segment. Furthermore, the rising popularity of over-the-top (OTT) platforms and pay-TV services, coupled with the government's continued investment in digital infrastructure, further fuels market expansion,” according to the report.

The market is projected to reach approximately US$13.42 to US13.95 billion by 2026.

Jassem Mohamed Alzaabi, Chairman of e&, said:“e&'s record 2025 results reflect the continued success of our strategy to evolve into a global technology group anchored by strong business pillars and disciplined execution. We are redefining the future of connectivity and enabling new possibilities across enterprise solutions, fintech and digital platforms.”

Etisalat PPF Telecom Group completed the acquisition of 100 per cent of Serbia Broadband, creating a converged player with a stronger competitive position in the Serbian market.

O2 Slovakia, part of e& PPF Telecom, signed a binding agreement with Liberty Global to acquire 100 per cent of UPC Slovakia for EUR 95 million. As a fixed line provider, UPC's assets complement O2's strong mobile offering in Slovakia.

In 2025, e& international operating companies launched 5G services in three markets – Morocco, Egypt and Serbia. The commercial launch of 5G marks a major milestone towards broad-based digital growth through higher speeds, wider coverage, and new digital opportunities.

The company's Group Chief Executive Officer, Hatem Dowidar will step down from his position as Group CEO after 6 years in the role, to be replaced by Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, who has been serving as Chief Executive Officer of e& UAE since 2021.

