March 8 Vote Poll: Opposition Grows To Reducing Swiss Media Licence Fee

Support for individual taxation of married couples is also eroding. The counter-proposal to the“Cash is freedom” initiative could squeeze through, while the climate fund initiative seems destined to be rejected.

“There are many indications that the no to the SBC initiative will win, but we cannot guarantee this,” says Martina Mousson, a political scientist at the gfs institute, who conducted the poll on behalf of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC).

The opponents of the text, which proposes a reduction in the radio and TV licence fee from CHF335 ($435) to CHF200 per year and per household, have indeed consolidated their lead during the campaign, but the race remains close.

A share of 54% of the electorate polled are now opposed to the initiative, which will be put to the people on March 8. The no camp has thus increased by two percentage points in just under a month. Of the rest, 44% of those polled support the text, while the remaining 2% are undecided.

With 58% rejection share, the Swiss Abroad are more clearly against a reduction in the licence fee that finances the programmes of the SBC (Swissinfo's parent company). However, the diaspora does not have to pay this fee.“This more marked refusal can be explained by the political behaviour of the diaspora, which tends to live in large urban centres and traditionally votes more to the left,” says Mousson.

External Content

Only people close to the right-wing Swiss People's Party, which is behind the text, continue to massively support the initiative. While the clearest rejection comes from the left-wing parties, the electorate affiliated to other parties is also against a reduction in the licence fee.

It is also a question of confidence in the government: those who distrust it continue to overwhelmingly support the proposal, while those who trust it are clearly opposed to it.

The no vote has also increased in almost all income categories and education levels.“The no trend affects all strata of the population,” says Mousson. However, there is a notable difference between the sexes: women reject the initiative by a large majority, while men remain divided on the subject.“Historically, women are more in favour of publicly funded services,” explains Mousson. Support for the initiative has increased in only one group of the population: people aged 18-39.

