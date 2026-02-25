Swiss Construction Sector Reports Strong Growth

The Swiss Association of Master Builders says residential building remains the key driver of the industry, even though it continues to fall short of demand because of structural barriers.

Construction activity in both building construction and civil engineering increased by 2.1% in 2025, reaching just under CHF23.9 billion ($30.8 billion), the Swiss Association of Master Builders reported on Wednesday, citing its construction index. The final quarter of the year saw particularly strong momentum, with activity up 6.3% compared with the same period in 2024.

+ Zurich: Welcome to the world capital of housing shortages!

Residential construction remained the sector's main pillar, posting growth of 4.8% in 2025. New orders in this area rose even more sharply, increasing by 11%. Across the wider construction industry, orders were up 3.7% overall, and the year ended with an order backlog 4.5% higher than in 2024.

The industry expects turnover to reach around CHF24.4 billion in 2026, representing growth of about 1.9%. Residential construction is again forecast to be the main driver of expansion, it added.

This content was published on Dec 21, 2025 Newcomers from abroad are clearly disadvantaged in Zurich's tight housing market, at least at the beginning.