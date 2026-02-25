Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Swiss Government: New US Tariffs Replace Previous Ones

Swiss Government: New US Tariffs Replace Previous Ones


2026-02-25 02:08:19
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The new US tariffs, which came into effect on Tuesday, will replace the existing ones for 150 days. They do not come on top of the existing measures applicable to each country, the Swiss government said on Wednesday. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss government says new US tariffs will replace old ones This content was published on February 25, 2026 - 16:22 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Français fr Les nouveaux droits de douane US remplacent ceux déjà existants Original Read more: Les nouveaux droits de douane US remplacent ceux déjà exis

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The clarification is aimed at giving businesses greater certainty amid widespread confusion.

It is the 10% tariffs announced on Saturday by US President Donald Trump that are currently in force, Economics Minister Guy Parmelin said on Wednesday on the sidelines of a press conference.

Trump introduced the new duties after the US Supreme Court on Friday struck down the previous tariffs imposed on the rest of the world.

More More US tax yo-yo blurs situation for Swiss companies

This content was published on Feb 22, 2026 Donald Trump's decision to impose a 15% global tariff is not fundamentally affecting Swiss exporters, say some analysts. Others believe companies are still in limbo.

Read more: US tax yo-yo blurs situation for Swiss comp

MENAFN25022026000210011054ID1110789563



Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search