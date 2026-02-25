Swiss Government: New US Tariffs Replace Previous Ones

The clarification is aimed at giving businesses greater certainty amid widespread confusion.

It is the 10% tariffs announced on Saturday by US President Donald Trump that are currently in force, Economics Minister Guy Parmelin said on Wednesday on the sidelines of a press conference.

Trump introduced the new duties after the US Supreme Court on Friday struck down the previous tariffs imposed on the rest of the world.

