Swiss Government: New US Tariffs Replace Previous Ones
The clarification is aimed at giving businesses greater certainty amid widespread confusion.
It is the 10% tariffs announced on Saturday by US President Donald Trump that are currently in force, Economics Minister Guy Parmelin said on Wednesday on the sidelines of a press conference.
Trump introduced the new duties after the US Supreme Court on Friday struck down the previous tariffs imposed on the rest of the world.More More US tax yo-yo blurs situation for Swiss companies
This content was published on Feb 22, 2026 Donald Trump's decision to impose a 15% global tariff is not fundamentally affecting Swiss exporters, say some analysts. Others believe companies are still in limbo.Read more: US tax yo-yo blurs situation for Swiss comp
