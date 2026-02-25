Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Switzerland Broadens Scope Of Inclusion Act After Public Pushback

2026-02-25 02:08:19
Following strong criticism during the consultation period, the Swiss government has revised its plans for a more inclusive society.
This content was published on February 25, 2026
  Bundesrat will Inklusionsgesetz nach breiter Kritik ausweiten

The revised Inclusion Act will now cover all people with disabilities, rather than only those receiving disability benefits under the Invalidity Insurance scheme.

The announcement was made by the government on Wednesday. On the same day, it signed off on the message to Parliament regarding the indirect counter‐proposal to the so-called inclusion initiative.

+ Switzerland proposes strengthening rights of people with disabilitiesExternal link

The“inclusion initiative” calls for equality for people with disabilities to be guaranteed in every area of life and at all levels of the law. It also seeks to enshrine new individual rights in the constitution.

