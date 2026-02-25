Switzerland Broadens Scope Of Inclusion Act After Public Pushback

The revised Inclusion Act will now cover all people with disabilities, rather than only those receiving disability benefits under the Invalidity Insurance scheme.

The announcement was made by the government on Wednesday. On the same day, it signed off on the message to Parliament regarding the indirect counter‐proposal to the so-called inclusion initiative.

The“inclusion initiative” calls for equality for people with disabilities to be guaranteed in every area of life and at all levels of the law. It also seeks to enshrine new individual rights in the constitution.

A popular initiative demanding greater living choices for people with disabilities in Switzerland has collected enough signatures for a national vote.