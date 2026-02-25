Brazil-Arab Gallery #51

403
(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) The Council of Arab Ambassadors in Brazil hosted the Iftar of Ramadan Kareem 2026 on Tuesday evening (24) in Brasília, bringing together officials, diplomats, and other guests. Muslims observe Ramadan, a holy month during which they fast from dawn to sunset and share communal meals after nightfall. Nabil Adghoghi, dean of the Council of Arab Ambassadors and Morocco's ambassador to Brazil, hosted the breaking of the fast and explained the significance of Ramadan to the attendees. Among those present were Sérgio Sobral, Secretary for Africa and the Middle East at Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Mohamad Orra Mourad, Vice President for International Relations & Secretary-General of the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC ). The photo above shows some of the attendees.
