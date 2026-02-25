OP HoldCo GmbH / Key word(s): Interim Report/Preliminary Results

Onlineprinters successfully continues M&A strategy in the fourth quarter of 2025

Increase of pro-forma adjusted EBITDA to EUR 58.3 million (+15.6% y-o-y) Strong execution of M&A strategy with eight successful acquisitions since May 2024 Fürth, 25 February 2026 – ONLINEPRINTERS Group (“OP”, the“Company”, the“Group”), one of the leading online printing companies in Europe, continued its path of profitable growth in the final quarter of 2025, according to its figures for Q4 2025 and preliminary, unaudited figures for fiscal year 2025. Strong FY 2025 performance in line with guidance OP closed FY 2025 with a solid fourth quarter, continuing its path of profitable growth. Group revenue increased by 4.0% year-on-year, while the pro-forma adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 2.0 percentage points compared to the previous year both in line with the latest guidance. The positive development was primarily driven by continued top-line growth and an enhanced gross profit margin, which increased by 0.9 percentage points year-on-year. As a result, pro-forma adjusted EBITDA rose by 15.6% year-to-date. Operating cash flow after tax improved significantly, reaching EUR 28.0 million with an increase of EUR 10.8 million compared to the previous year. Strong Q4 momentum In Q4 2025, revenue amounted to EUR 78.7 million, representing a 5.0% increase year-on-year. Pro-forma adjusted EBITDA increased to EUR 17.6 million, up 13.1% compared to Q4 2024, driven by further gross margin improvements as well as contributions from recent M&A activities. Continued execution of M&A strategy By the end of Q4 2025, the Group successfully completed its eighth acquisition since May 2024, acquiring Realtryck i Stockholm AB in a share deal. This acquisition underlines the continued and disciplined execution of the Group's buy-and-build strategy and further strengthens its presence in the Nordic region. The Group will publish its final audited figures for fiscal year 2025 together with the full annual report 2025 on 30 April 2026. A guidance for the current financial year 2026 will be provided with the publication of the audited annual report 2025. The full interim report for the fourth quarter of 2025 is available online at: About Onlineprinters Onlineprinters is one of the leading online printing companies in Europe, with a strong presence across multiple countries. Our commitment to excellence is evident in the work of our dedicated team, who operate across six locations. Every day, they pour their passion and expertise into bringing our customers' print projects to life. Since our establishment in 1984, we have consistently pushed the boundaries of print technology, leveraging cutting-edge machinery and advanced production processes to deliver high-quality products for clients across Europe. OP HoldCo GmbH has issued a 2024/2029 bond with a volume of EUR 225 million, which is listed on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and on the regulated market of Euronext Oslo.

