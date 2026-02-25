Enapter AG / Key word(s): Sustainability/Miscellaneous

DRIFT Energy chooses Enapter's AEM electrolyzers for its energy-harvesting sailing vessels

Enapter to design a ship-installation-ready (“marinised”) electrolyzer configuration tailored for DRIFT's vessels

Integration planned into DRIFT's pipeline of more than 30 energy vessels First maritime-ready unit targeted for 2027 Hamburg, 25 February 2026 – Enapter AG (ISIN: DE000A255G02) announces that DRIFT Energy Limited (United Kingdom) has selected Enapter's AEM electrolyzer technology for integration into its planned energy-harvesting sailing vessels. Enapter will develop and provide a ship-installation-ready (“marinised”) configuration tailored to DRIFT's maritime requirements. DRIFT is developing hi-tech sailing vessels designed to harvest wind energy at sea and convert it directly into green hydrogen for storage and transport to shore. Following its technology assessment process, DRIFT selected Enapter's modular AEM electrolyzer platform for this maritime application. DRIFT's decision was based on the robust design of Enapter's electrolyzer stacks, including built-in redundancy considered essential for demanding offshore operations. The companies are working with relevant classification societies to meet marine certification requirements and are targeting a first unit suitable for maritime deployment in 2027. According to DRIFT, the company has more than 30 energy vessels under contract or in development within its order pipeline. The electrolyzer configuration developed for DRIFT is intended for integration into these vessels. Marinisation includes adapting the system design and components for marine conditions and vessel motion, delivered in a format suitable for ship installation. Management Statements Dr. Jürgen Laakmann, CEO of Enapter AG: “We are proud that DRIFT Energy has selected our AEM electrolyzer technology for its innovative energy-harvesting sailing vessels. After evaluating available options, DRIFT chose our modular AEM platform, reflecting the robustness and scalability of our system architecture. We truly appreciate DRIFT's confidence in Enapter, and we look forward to working closely with their team as they bring this exciting offshore concept towards deployment.” Ben Medland, CEO of DRIFT Energy:

“This project sees two companies working together to develop technology that will support decarbonisation of the maritime and offshore industries. With marinised electrolyser technology, we can drive forward the production of zero emission fuel at sea using our unique energy harvesting ships. It's another significant step towards our vision of net positive ships, and I am very excited to see this technology come to market.” About Enapter Enapter is a globally operating greentech company developing and offering AEM electrolyzers for the production of green hydrogen as well as the digital platform CoreKraft. Its patented anion exchange membrane (AEM) technology avoids the use of expensive and rare raw materials such as iridium and enables efficient and scalable green hydrogen production through a modular design – even with fluctuating renewable energy sources such as solar and wind. With CoreKraft, Enapter provides a manufacturer-independent digital platform for controlling, monitoring and optimizing hydrogen and energy systems. CoreKraft enables the integration of different electrolyzer technologies and energy components within a unified architecture and supports partners in realizing technology-open, hybrid system concepts. Thousands of Enapter AEM electrolyzers are already in use at more than 360 customers in over 55 countries. The Enapter Group is headquartered in Germany, operates a research and production site in Italy and maintains a joint venture with the Wolong Group in China. Enapter AG (H2O) is listed on the regulated markets of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges (ISIN: DE000A255G02). Further information:

