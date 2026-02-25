Hong Kong 2026-27 Budget: Driving High-Quality, Inclusive Growth With Innovation And Finance



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 February 2026 - Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong SAR Government, delivered his 2026-27 Budget today (February 25), with a range of initiatives to support and diversify Hong Kong's economic growth, boost innovation and technology (I&T), speed up development of the Northern Metropolis and proactively align with China's National 15th Five-Year Plan.

The theme of the 2026-27 Budget, the fourth Budget of the current-term Government, is "Driving High-quality, Inclusive Growth with Innovation and Finance".





Hong Kong SAR's Financial Secretary, Paul Chan, delivers the 2026-27 Budget today (February 25)

"Over the past year, as a result of the booming economy and capital market, our tax revenue has increased. Coupled with the reinforced fiscal consolidation programme gradually bearing fruit, our public finances have improved sooner than expected," Mr Chan said.

The Financial Secretary revealed that Hong Kong's Consolidated Account was expected to register a surplus of $2.9 billion in the current fiscal year, instead of a deficit of about $67 billion as originally estimated. The Operating Account for 2025-26, which was originally estimated to record a deficit of about $3 billion, will register a surplus of $51.3 billion, he said.

It was also confirmed that Hong Kong's economy expanded by 3.5% in 2025, with growth forecast to be between 2.5% and 3.5% for 2026.

Mr Chan noted that this year marks the beginning of the National 15th Five-Year Plan, and he stressed the need for Hong Kong to actively align with the Plan.

"Our country's sustained high-standard two-way opening-up, coupled with scientific and technological innovation, have presented us with new opportunities," he said. "We must embrace the 15th Five-Year Plan with an innovative mindset, fostering new quality productive forces in accordance with local conditions."

Mr Chan set out a series of measures to drive I&T development, including establishing the Committee on AI+ and Industry Development Strategy; taking forward the Sandy Ridge data facility cluster project; promoting AI training; and accelerating digital intelligence transformation of the Government.

"We are pressing ahead with the industrialisation of AI and deepening its integration across various industries, while encouraging wider AI application, thereby achieving the target of adoption and utilisation by all," he said.

The International Clinical Trial Academy will, he said, also be established to help enable the Chinese Mainland's biomedicine technology to go global, attract foreign investment, and help develop Hong Kong into an international health and medical innovation hub.

To facilitate the development of new industrialisation, the Budget has earmarked resources for establishing in Hong Kong the first national manufacturing innovation centre outside the Mainland, and the New Industrialisation Elite Enterprises Nurturing Scheme will be launched.

The Government will promote the full integration of technological innovation and industrial innovation through key infrastructure, including the Hong Kong Park of the Hetao Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Co-operation Zone, and the San Tin Technopole in the Northern Metropolis.

To support financial services, Hong Kong will proactively align with national development strategies, advance the internationalisation of the Renminbi, and continuously reform the securities market.

The Government will legislate this year to enhance tax regimes for family offices and funds, as well as establish licensing regimes for digital asset dealing and custodian service providers.

"Despite the complex and ever-changing external environment, Hong Kong's financial market has performed strongly and our financial system remains robust," Mr Chan said. "We will continue to consolidate our existing strengths, tap into emerging fields, strengthen market systems and risk control and deepen financial co-operation in the GBA (Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area)."

Noting that Hong Kong saw a year-on-year 12 per cent increase in visitor arrivals last year, which had created business and job opportunities for related sectors, the Budget will allocate $1.66 billion (US$212 million) to the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB).

"The HKTB will scale up its flagship events and promotion, introducing new elements and extending event duration, and organise more signature festive events to highlight Hong Kong's East-meets-West uniqueness," Mr Chan said.

The Budget also earmarks an additional funding of $1 billion (US$128 million) for the Built Heritage Conservation Fund to enrich city culture. Elsewhere, the Government will launch the Northern Metropolis Urban-rural Integration Fund as a pilot scheme to support rural tourism projects.

To further promote sports development in Hong Kong, the Financial Secretary will inject $1.2 billion (US$154 million) to the sports portion of the Arts and Sports Development Fund.







Mr Chan said that the global environment has remained volatile over the past year, and Hong Kong has continued to undergo economic transformation.

"Technological innovation, in particular the development of AI, has brought us a mix of opportunities and challenges. Yet, Hong Kong has always thrived amid changes and progressed through innovation. We must make full use of our strengths and leverage the resolute support of our country to speed up and scale up our economic development sustainably for creating better development opportunities for the people and enhancing their quality of life," Mr Chan said.

For more details on the 2026-27 Budget, click here.

