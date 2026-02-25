CCEA Approves Rs 9,072 Crore Railway Multitracking Projects

MENAFN - KNN India)The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved three multitracking railway projects at an estimated cost of Rs 9,072 crore.

The projects, scheduled for completion by 2030–31, are expected to expand the operational network of Indian Railways by approximately 307 kilometres.

The approved projects include the Gondia–Jabalpur rail line doubling, the addition of third and fourth lines between Punarakh and Kiul, and similar capacity augmentation between Gamharia and Chandil. These works span eight districts across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand.

According to the government, the projects are expected to enhance rail connectivity to around 5,407 villages with a combined population of nearly 98 lakh.

The additional line capacity is aimed at improving mobility, easing congestion, and strengthening operational efficiency and service reliability across key routes.

The proposals are aligned with the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan, which seeks to improve multimodal connectivity and logistics efficiency through integrated infrastructure planning.

The enhanced rail network is also projected to improve access to several tourist destinations, including Kachnar Shiv Temple and Dhuandhar Waterfall in Jabalpur, Kanha and Pench national parks, Chandil Dam, Dalma Hill Top, and Dalma Wildlife Sanctuary, among others.

The identified routes are significant for the transportation of bulk commodities such as coal, steel, iron ore, cement, fertilizers, limestone, foodgrains and petroleum products.

The capacity augmentation is expected to facilitate additional freight movement of approximately 52 million tonnes per annum.

The government has stated that the projects will contribute to reduced logistics costs and environmental gains.

(KNN Bureau)

