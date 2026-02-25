Network Planning Group Evaluates 4 Projects Proposed For Enhancing Multi-Modal Connectivity

MENAFN - KNN India)The Network Planning Group (NPG) comprising heads of network planning divisions of all connectivity infrastructure ministries in its 109th meeting has evaluated four key projects aimed at enhancing multimodal connectivity and logistics efficiency.

The NPG in its meeting held at the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) examined two railway projects, one metro extension, and one greenfield airport proposal.

The meeting reviewed projects submitted by the Ministries of Railways, Housing and Urban Affairs, and Civil Aviation to assess their alignment with the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan's principles of integrated multimodal infrastructure, last-mile connectivity, and a coordinated“Whole of Government” approach.

The projects were evaluated for their potential to enhance logistics efficiency, reduce travel time, and generate socio-economic benefits in their respective catchment areas.

Among the rail proposals, the Ministry of Railways presented a plan for the construction of a third line between Jalandhar Cantt and Jammu Tawi, spanning 210.75 km across Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir.

The corridor will cover 27 stations and pass through districts including Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kangra, Pathankot, Kathua and Samba. The project is intended to augment rail capacity along a strategically significant route and facilitate improved passenger and freight movement.

It is also expected to strengthen logistical access to border regions and support the movement of essential commodities and agricultural produce.

A second rail proposal involves the addition of a third line between Manikpur and Itarsi, covering 518.532 km across Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. The alignment traverses districts such as Chitrakoot, Satna, Maihar, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur and Narmadapuram. This section forms a key north–central India rail corridor that carries substantial passenger and freight traffic.

The proposed capacity augmentation is aimed at easing congestion, improving network resilience, and enabling the introduction of additional train services to meet projected demand.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation proposed the development of a greenfield airport at Doloo in Silchar, Assam, located adjacent to National Highway 27. The project seeks to address capacity constraints at the existing civil enclave and to meet growing regional air travel demand.

Once operational, the airport is expected to improve connectivity in Cachar district and adjoining areas, while supporting trade, tourism and ancillary infrastructure development.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs placed before the NPG a proposal to extend Corridor II (Phase I) of the Surat Metro from Saroli to the Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor in Gujarat.

The 4.4-km elevated extension will include three stations, with provision for two future stations. Designed as a feeder to the high-speed rail network, the extension aims to strengthen last-mile connectivity through integrated station planning, feeder bus services and non-motorised transport facilities, thereby enhancing urban mobility and modal integration.

