Ministers To Submit Reform Plans Focusing On Ease Of Living & Ease Of Doing Business

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked his cabinet colleagues to suggest a list of reforms that ministries under them plan to initiate in the coming months, along with details of policy actions already introduced.

He directed the Ministers to focus on improving 'ease of living' and 'ease of doing business' while preparing their proposals.

The Prime Minister made the remarks while chairing the first Cabinet meeting at 'Seva Teerth'. A resolution adopted at the meeting stated that decisions taken at the premises would be guided by the spirit of 'Nagrik Devo Bhava' and that it would function as a centre of empowerment rather than authority, TOI reported.

Ministries Begin Identifying Reforms

According to officials, several ministries are preparing non-financial regulatory reforms that can be implemented without amendments to existing laws.

The Railway Ministry has already announced plans to undertake 52 reforms in 52 weeks, with some measures rolled out.

Soon after the meeting, ministers directed their departments to identify additional reform areas aimed at benefiting citizens and businesses.

According to TOI, an official said,“The focus will continue to be on reforms in every field. Earlier, PM had asked some of the ministries to come up with modifications in rules, regulations, practices and procedures to shed the traces of colonialism.”

'Seva Sankalp Resolution' Adopted

The 'Seva Sankalp Resolution', read out by Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw, reaffirmed that decisions taken at 'Seva Teerth' would be driven by service to 1.4 billion citizens and aligned with the goal of nation-building.

The resolution stated that governance would remain transparent, responsive and sensitive to citizens' concerns, guided by constitutional values, with accountability embedded in decision-making.

