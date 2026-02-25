CM Yogi Highlights UP's Economic Growth, Invites Japanese Firms To Invest

MENAFN - KNN India)Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the state's gross state domestic product (GSDP) and per capita income have tripled over the past nine years, making it India's fastest-growing economy.

He invited Japanese companies to invest in the state.

Addressing the Uttar Pradesh Investment Roadshow in Tokyo, Adityanath said rapid expansion of expressways and airports is turning the state into a key growth engine for the country, reported PTI.

Focus on Infrastructure and Key Sectors

The Minister highlighted investment opportunities in food processing, warehousing and logistics, urging Japanese firms to participate in value addition 'from farm to market'.

He also pointed to the state's abundant freshwater reserves, which can support agriculture as well as emerging sectors such as green hydrogen and pump storage projects.

With 56 per cent of its population in the working-age group, the state offers a large pool of skilled and affordable manpower across sectors, he said.

Cultural Links and Tourism Push

Adityanath also referred to the cultural and spiritual ties between India and Japan. He noted that Uttar Pradesh is the birthplace of Lord Ram and home to major Buddhist sites such as Kapilvastu, Sarnath, Shravasti and Kushinagar.

He said initiatives such as the Ramayana and Buddhist circuits are being developed under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi to promote spiritual tourism.

