Kauvery Hospital Tirunelveli Performs City's First Mechanical Thrombectomy

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, India Kauvery Hospital, Tirunelveli, has successfully performed the city's first Mechanical Thrombectomy, an emergency procedure to remove a blood clot blocking a major artery in the brain. The intervention saved the life of a 61-year-old man, a known hypertensive and chronic smoker, who suffered a major stroke and was referred to the hospital after a clot-dissolving injection administered at a hospital in Nagercoil failed to improve his condition.

The patient was rushed to the hospital with severe left-sided weakness and slurred speech. Imaging revealed a large artery blockage in the brain. Despite anatomical challenges and critical vessel narrowing, the neuro intervention team at the hospital achieved successful clot removal and restored blood flow. Within a week of the procedure, the patient showed remarkable recovery, regaining speech and the ability to walk with support.

Led by Dr. Ganesan, Senior Neurologist, the multidisciplinary medical team that delivered advanced stroke care comprised Dr. Kavu Devi, Neurocritical Care Specialist and Anesthesiologist; Dr. Amalan Ignatius, Interventional Neuro Radiologist; Dr. Aravind Gautham, Interventional Neurologist; Dr. Senthil Babu, Neurosurgeon; Dr. Jason Ambrose and Dr. Kalpana Perumal, Neurologists; Dr. Shaida Fathima, Emergency Medicine Specialist and Dr. Vibin Kumar, Physiotherapist and Rehabilitation Specialist.

In his comments, Dr. Ganesan said,“The patient, who had high blood pressure and a long history of smoking, suddenly developed slurred speech, a classic warning sign of stroke. By the time he reached our hospital, he had severe weakness of the left arm and leg, and his stroke severity score (NIHSS) was 16, indicating a moderate to severe stroke. Further imaging revealed a blockage in a major artery on the right side of the brain, though a significant portion of brain tissue was still salvageable. We therefore proceeded with a mechanical thrombectomy and successfully removed the clot.”

He added,“The procedure was technically challenging. The patient's blood vessels were tortuous, the main artery supplying the brain was 90% narrowed, and the aortic arch anatomy was complex, making catheter navigation difficult. Despite these challenges, we achieved successful clot removal and restored blood flow to the affected artery.”

Dr. Lakshman, Medical Administrator, said,“Performing Tirunelveli's first mechanical thrombectomy marks a major milestone in advanced stroke care for the region. This was made possible through the coordinated efforts of our multidisciplinary team. The timely intervention saved vital brain tissue. Following the procedure, the patient's stroke severity score improved dramatically from 16 to 3. He regained normal speech and was able to walk with support within a week, an excellent recovery after a major stroke.”