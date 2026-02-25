Evervolt Partners With Hyperstrong To Deliver Advanced BESS Solutions In India & Sri Lanka

Evervolt Green Energy Pvt. Ltd. (" Evervolt "), established in 2013 as one of India's leading solar wholesale distribution companies with a strong pan-India presence, has announced a strategic partnership with Beijing HyperStrong Technology Co., LTD. (“ HyperStrong”), a global leader in Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), to distribute and market advanced energy storage solutions across India and Sri Lanka.



The collaboration will focus on the expansion of commercial & industrial (C&I) storage applications in the region. To ensure robust market development, HyperStrong has authorized Evervolt as a regional distributor and will collaborate with Evervolt on marketing initiatives and comprehensive technical training programs to deliver strong local support and service excellence.



Evervolt has established itself as a trusted supplier of high-quality solar PV modules, inverters, and energy storage systems, serving a wide customer base across India. Expanding beyond distribution, the company has successfully commissioned a 1.2 GW Mono PERC solar cell manufacturing facility, which is currently operational. Further strengthening its manufacturing footprint, Evervolt is executing a 2.5 GW Topcon solar cell manufacturing facility, scheduled to commence production between February and March 2027.



Speaking on the partnership, Krishna Thimmaiah, Founder & CEO, Evervolt, said, "As renewable energy adoption accelerates, energy storage is critical to ensuring reliability and efficiency. Our partnership with HyperStrong enables us to deliver globally benchmarked BESS solutions with strong local execution and support."



HyperStrong, a global leader in BESS solutions since 2011, has successfully commissioned over 400 projects, deployed more than 50 GWh in total across the globe. With a strong track record in the industry, the company offers a full range of products, including utility-scale and commercial & industrial battery energy storage systems. By combining cutting-edge technology with deep industry expertise, HyperStrong empowers its partners and customers to achieve their renewable energy goals.



Kevin Changbin Qiu, Senior Vice President of HyperStrong International, stated, "We are pleased to formalize this partnership with Evervolt to introduce our advanced BESS solutions to the growing markets of India and Sri Lanka. Evervolt's local expertise and excellence make them the ideal partner to ensure customers receive world-class products and reliable support."



With increasing renewable penetration, supportive regulatory frameworks, and grid modernization initiatives, the demand for C&I storage solutions is expected to accelerate significantly over the coming years.



This partnership combines HyperStrong's global technology leadership in BESS with Evervolt's strong distribution network, project execution capabilities, and local market expertise, positioning both companies to capitalize on the rapidly growing energy storage market in the region.