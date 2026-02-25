One in five Brits confess they are not getting enough fibre – and a quarter don't know where to find it.

A poll of 2,000 adults found nearly half (49 per cent) didn't know the recommended daily intake of fibre is 30g.

Another 24 per cent don't know how to add it to their diet, with 16 per cent unaware it can be found in everyday foods such as sweet potatoes.

It was also found three in 10 don't realise raspberries contain the type of carbohydrate, and 47 per cent were unaware it can be found in dark chocolate.

While more than a fifth (21 per cent) didn't know avocados can provide fibre – a food mostly known for its 'healthy fats'.

It also emerged 66 per cent didn't realise symptoms such as mood swings and fatigue after meals could be signs that they aren't consuming enough.

Low energy, brain fog and constant hunger also affect those who may not be getting sufficient fibre.

Nutritionist and fibre expert Kristen Stavridis, who has teamed up with Strong Roots Sweet Potato Fries, said:“Fibre plays a crucial role in digestion, energy levels and blood sugar balance, yet it's one of the most commonly overlooked nutrients.

“Many people don't realise that everyday foods, including vegetables, can make a meaningful contribution to their daily fibre intake when eaten regularly.

“Sweet potatoes are a natural source of fibre and also provide key nutrients such as vitamin A and potassium.

“However, the research suggests many people still fail to recognise them as part of a fibre-rich diet.”

Beyond fibre, the poll revealed significant gaps in the nation's daily nutrition as only 11 per cent eat their recommended five-a-day from fruit and vegetables.

While 53 per cent feel health trends change so fast they can't keep up.

Despite this, 42 per cent believe people are paying more attention to nutrition than they did a decade ago, according to OnePoll figures.

Even though 23 per cent admitted they never check a food's packaging for its fibre content.

Kevin Friel, spokesperson for Strong Roots Sweet Potato Fries, which are a source of fibre, added:“So many people are at a loss when it comes to fibre.

“It's a vitally important part of a healthy, balanced diet, and something nearly everyone could benefit from eating more of.

“Making small meal swaps can really help boost fibre intake, you really can eat your chips for more fibre.

“Swapping regular white potato chips for sweet potato fries is one simple change, they contain 4.1g of fibre per 100g and just one portion contributes towards the recommended daily intake.”

TOP 10 HEALTH SYMPTOMS THAT CAN POINT TO A LACK OF FIBRE:

1. Poor sleep quality

2. Low energy

3. Feeling stressed

4. Feeling sluggish

5. Dry skin

6. Feeling bloated

7. Frequent cravings

8. Headaches

9. Brain fog

10. Irregular bowel movements