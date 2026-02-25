Half of Brits would turn to AI for financial advice including ways to save, ideas for reducing bills and guidance on setting goals.

A poll of 2,000 adults found other virtual ways the nation is seeking financial guidance include via blogs and podcasts (13 per cent) and YouTube (12 per cent).

And one in 10 (13 per cent) would rather get financial advice from AI than a human, with 30 per cent citing a desire to avoid judgment as their main reason.

Despite this, 27 per cent are happy talking to colleagues about money, suggesting the workplace is becoming a key space for financial conversations.

But older adults (29 per cent of Boomers) feel more uncomfortable discussing money with friends compared to younger generations (18 per cent of Gen Z and 17 per cent of Millennials).

Brits have formed healthy financial habits including tracking monthly expenses (53 per cent), building an emergency fund (52 per cent) and avoiding impulse purchases (49 per cent).

The research, which was commissioned by Post Office, found when it comes to opening up about finances, Gen Z are leading the charge with more than a third seeking advice from online search engines (35 per cent).

And 31 per cent of youngsters turn to the likes of ChatGPT or Google AI for advice, compared to only three per cent of Boomers.

Similarly, a fifth (19 per cent) of the youngest demographic claim LLMs have been helpful when seeking money tips, even more so than a financial advisor (16 per cent) and bank (13 per cent).

In comparison, Millennials (42 per cent) and Boomers (38 per cent) put their trust in saving experts like Martin Lewis.

Some of the top saving advice used by those polled via OnePoll included,“Can't pay today? You have to walk away. Save for tomorrow, you won't have to borrow.”

Others shared practical tips, such as not spending without planning or budgeting, or following the popular“40-30-20-10 method,” a simple framework for managing money.

Ross Borkett, Financial Services Director at Post Office [] said:“Historically, Brits have shied away from talking about money, but that's changing; people are now turning to friends, family, colleagues, online forums, or even AI for advice.

“This shows a growing awareness of the importance of saving and smart financial habits – but despite this, a third of respondents have found it difficult to save any money over the last 12 months.

“Wherever you're getting your guidance, the most important thing is that you're building your savings sustainably and securely - and forming healthy habits, like tracking your outgoings or setting aside money regularly, can make a real difference.

“At Post Office, our online savings accounts are designed to be simple and flexible - you can start with as little as £1 and manage your savings at your own pace.

“We want to make saving straightforward, so everyone can feel confident about taking control of their finances.”

TOP 10 SOURCES FOR SEEKING FINANCIAL ADVICE:

1. Friends or family

2. Savings expert (e.g., Money Saving Expert)

3. Financial advisor

4. Bank

5. Online search engine (e.g., Google)

6. Government websites (e.g., Gov)

7. AI (e.g., ChatGPT, Copilot, Gemini, Google AI)

8. Work colleagues

9. Independent financial blogs or podcasts

10. YouTube